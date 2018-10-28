Chandrababu Naidu accused no 1 in attack case: YSRC

Hyderabad: YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been advised a week’s rest following a surgery on his left shoulder. His padayatra has been put on hold till November 2.

Doctors said Mr Reddy’s blood samples showed an excess of aluminium content.

YSRC leaders meanwhile accused AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of being accused number one in the attack case, and AP DGP R.P. Thakur the second accused.

“We have no faith in the SIT that is investigating the case. A Chief Minister is expected to uphold the dignity of his office, but Chandrababu has degraded it with his irresponsible statements,” said senior leader Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. The party leaders also took objection to Mr Naidu reportedly referring to Mr Reddy and asking, “what is great about Jagan”.