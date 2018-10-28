search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre walking ‘extra mile’ to change views of it being ‘anti-Muslim’: BJP leader

PTI
Published Oct 28, 2018, 11:53 am IST
Updated Oct 28, 2018, 11:53 am IST
BJP Minority Morcha national president Abdul Rasheed Ansari said Oppn had launched 'fear-mongering campaign' among minorities against BJP.
'Both PM Modi and Amit Shah have condemned lynching. You can't count on statements made by people, who are either not related to party or are remotely related to it,' Ansari said. (Photo: File)
 'Both PM Modi and Amit Shah have condemned lynching. You can't count on statements made by people, who are either not related to party or are remotely related to it,' Ansari said. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: BJP Minority Morcha national president Abdul Rasheed Ansari has said the party's government at the Centre is walking the "extra mile" to gain the confidence of minorities and has been successful in changing the perception of it being "anti-Muslim" to a large extent.

The opposition, he alleged, had launched a "fear-mongering campaign" among minorities against the BJP.

 

The BJP-led NDA government has brought in development without any discrimination but the opposition has set a "separate yardstick" for the party when it came to dealing with minorities.

"Political parties (opposition) have targeted us (BJP) in order to isolate us from the minorities. They had used a fear-mongering campaign among minorities in an attempt to eat into the BJP's vote-bank. This has been going on for several years. But things have changed of late and you will find the party increasing its base among minorities in various parts of the country," Ansari told news agency PTI in an interview.

Minorities and backward classes, for the first time, have realised that the BJP, unlike other parties, "delivers rather than making false promises", he said.

Talking about the recent incidents of lynching in the country, Ansari said the BJP leadership had spoken out against them and action has been taken against culprits. "You have to look at the intention of the government and the party. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have condemned them (lynching). You cannot count on statements made by people, who are either not related to the party or are remotely related to it," he said.

About the incident where Union minister Jayanta Sinha felicitated eight people accused of lynching in Jharkhand, earlier this year, Ansari contended that the gesture was not appreciated by anyone in the saffron party.

"Has anybody appreciated Jayanta Sinha for felicitating them? It is not expected that Amit Shah ji or the Prime Minister will speak out on a regular basis on every single incident that is happening in the country," he said.

Asked about poor representation of Muslims in the distribution of tickets by the BJP, he said, "The issue should not be seen through the prism of religion. Tickets are not given in our party on the basis of religion. It is given on the basis of eligibility and capability of an individual".

Ansari was also quick to point out that the BJP had given tickets to an "overwhelming number" of Muslim candidates in the West Bengal panchayat polls. "About 850 Muslims were given BJP tickets in the three-tier rural polls in the state held in May. It only goes on to show how much we care about the community," he asserted.

Criticising the erstwhile Congress government for not doing enough for the development of the community in the country, he said the BJP government has increased the budget for minorities by "leaps and bounds".

"Since Independence, there has been a huge gap between what was promised to the minorities and what was actually delivered. But we are serious about the development of Muslims as we believe in the policy of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'”, he said.

"If you go through the history of our country of the last 60 years, you will see how many large-scale communal riots took place during the Congress regime ... But now you won't witness such a situation in the country," Ansari added.

...
Tags: abdul rasheed ansari, bjp
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

China’s 1st private rocket fails after launch

Beijing-based Landscape said late on October 27 that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 rocket worked normally but something went wrong with the final of the three-stage rocket. (Representational image)
 

Twitter ‘deeply sorry’ for error on Sayoc tweet

(Representational image)
 

Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in New Zealand for final leg of Pacific tour

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in arrive at Fua'amotu Airport in Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI: Shai Hope's 95 keeps Windies alive with series-levelling win

Jasprit Bumrah scalped four wickets (4/35), Virat Kohli completed a hat-trick of hundreds (107) but Shai Hope’s 95 and then bowlers’ collective showings made sure that the night belonged to West Indies as they beat India by 43 runs to level the five-match series 1-1 on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 

Regular Android updates now mandatory: Google

Manufacturers will be required to rollout at least four Android security updates within a year of the device’s launch. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Got rid of Railway budget to remove political interference': Piyush Goyal

He added that PM Modi has focused on variety of programs that not only provide 'inclusive and sustainable growth but make India a power to be reckoned with on an international stage'. (Photo: File)

Regional security, defence on agenda as PM Modi meets Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Japan to attend 13th India-Japan annual summit, has said that his meeting with Abe will add new vigour to strong friendship between two countries. (Photo: Twitter | @PMOIndia)

Donald Trump declines India’s invite to attend Republic Day parade: reports

India, in April this year, had officially sent the Republic Day invite to US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File | AP)

‘India rich nation with poor population’, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addressed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)

‘Manohar Parrikar has pancreatic cancer, wants to be with family’: Goa minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane alleged that the Congress was after Manohar Parrikar's life. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham