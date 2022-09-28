SC to hear on Oct 12 pleas challenging Centre's demonetisation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear on October 12 a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

A constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer said it will consider if the pleas are an academic exercise.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the Centre's November 8, 2016 decision to demonetise the currency notes.

One of the petitions was filed by Vivek Narayan Sharma. The petition challenged the notification dated November 8, 2016.

The court will deal with issues of whether the notification dated November 8 2016 is ultra vires Section 26(2) and Sections 7,17,23,24,29 and 42 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and does the notification contravene the provisions of Article 300(A) of the Constitution.

Besides this, the court will also deal with issues of whether the notification has been validly issued under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and whether it is ultra vires Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution and whether the limit on withdrawal of cash from the funds deposited in bank accounts has no basis in law and violates Articles 14,19 and 21.

The court will also consider whether the implementation of the impugned notification(s) suffers from procedural and substantive unreasonableness and thereby violates Articles 14 and 19 and, if so, to what effect. The top court will also deal with the scope of judicial review in matters relating to the fiscal and economic policy of the Government and whether a petition by a political party on the issues raised is maintainable under Article 32.