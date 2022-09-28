  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2022 SC to hear on Oct 12 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear on Oct 12 pleas challenging Centre's demonetisation

PTI/ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 28, 2022, 11:07 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2022, 12:35 pm IST
The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)
  The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear on October 12 a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

A constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer said it will consider if the pleas are an academic exercise.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the Centre's November 8, 2016 decision to demonetise the currency notes.

One of the petitions was filed by Vivek Narayan Sharma. The petition challenged the notification dated November 8, 2016.

The court will deal with issues of whether the notification dated November 8 2016 is ultra vires Section 26(2) and Sections 7,17,23,24,29 and 42 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and does the notification contravene the provisions of Article 300(A) of the Constitution.

Besides this, the court will also deal with issues of whether the notification has been validly issued under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and whether it is ultra vires Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution and whether the limit on withdrawal of cash from the funds deposited in bank accounts has no basis in law and violates Articles 14,19 and 21.

The court will also consider whether the implementation of the impugned notification(s) suffers from procedural and substantive unreasonableness and thereby violates Articles 14 and 19 and, if so, to what effect. The top court will also deal with the scope of judicial review in matters relating to the fiscal and economic policy of the Government and whether a petition by a political party on the issues raised is maintainable under Article 32.

...
Tags: demonetisaiotn, : supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The victim had come to GHMC park at Kothaguda for an evening walk on Monday.. (Representational DC image)

Cop held for chain snatching

Officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) with security personnel during raids at the offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in Mangaluru. (PTI)

Ban on PFI: Security beefed up in coastal and north Karnataka regions

The police on Monday arrested Sangeeta Sonwani for allegedly killing her husband Anant Sonwani (40) in Amleshwar village. (Representational image)

Chhattisgarh: Woman axes husband to death over frequent taunts about her dark skin

The BJP senior leader (in picture) said in Guntur on Tuesday that the Centre was trying to develop AP with Rs 10 lakh crore funds besides sanctioning Rs 50,000 crore for development of schools including infrastructure, new buildings but Jagan Mohan Reddy is putting his stamp under Nadu-Nadu programme. — Facebook

Veerraju alleges Central schemes fail to reach targeted communities in AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Police attempt to detain Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers during a protest against the raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Hubballi, (PTI)

Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings

Supreme Court (PTI)

PFI ban a message to anti-national groups that they will not survive in India: Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Sweeping raids against Popular Front of India in six states

NIA raids at Assam's Nagarbera area. (ANI)

Centre blocks 45 YouTube videos from 10 channels

Based on inputs from intelligence agencies, the information and broadcasting ministry has blocked 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels. (Representational image: Youtube)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->