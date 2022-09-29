Jagan says state witnessing fast-paced Industrial growth

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the top ranking that AP won in the Ease of Doing Business was due to the conducive atmosphere created by the YSRC government created in the state. (Photo: PTI)

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted on Wednesday that the proactive policies of his government are paving the way for rapid industrial growth in the state. The top ranking AP won in the Ease of Doing Business was due to the conducive atmosphere as also the transparent policies that the YSRC government created in the state, he said.

The Chief Minister commissioned the Ramco Cements factory that has invested an estimated `2500 crore at Kalvatala in Kolimiguntla mandal in Nandyal district.

Addressing the huge gathering, the chief minister said the government was extending all support to investors for setting up industries in the state.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Ramco group for investing in AP and starting the unit in record time.

This factory would be providing direct jobs to over 1,000 persons and indirect employment opportunities to a large number of people in the surrounding areas, he said.

'The Chief Minister is just a phone call away and the government will render all assistance to anyone for industrial development in the state," he said and recalled that the Ramco unit could come to steam in just 30 months. “This is proof of the cooperation and support the government extended to it and the same will continue in running the plant,” he said.

He said once the clincker and grinding capacity is added to the unit, it would take the production to three million tonnes. Despite the presence of heavy limestone deposits in the area, there was no related development in the industrial sphere here in the past, he noted.

Stressing the need to promote green energy, Jagan said if farmers come forward to do this, an annuity of `30,000 per acre would be paid to them. “The government will enter into an agreement with them with a hike of five per cent in the lease amount every three years. The land would be utilized for setting up of renewable energy units, like solar and wind,” he said.

The local MLAs and others can take this idea forward and it would be better if a cluster of 1,500 to 2,000 acres is formed in the region for generating 500mw of power, he said.

Recently, the foundation stone was laid for a set of 5400mw renewable energy projects of solar, wind and pump storage projects of the Greenko group. It would provide 2,600 jobs in Kurnool area, he stated.

"We have also given the nod for Indosol, Arcelor Mittal, Aurobindo and Adani groups for a total investment of `72,188 crore for setting units that will provide 20,000 jobs to locals. There will be 75 per cent reservation for locals in jobs as per the government policy," he said.

The CM said the top national ranking the state got in the ease of doing business (EoDB) for the past three years was based on a format that sought feedback from the industries for the grading. The state has also achieved an 11.34 per cent economic growth in 2021-22, he said.

He said the Rs 1,000 crore Grasim industries unit created 1,150 jobs. The Apache Group at Chittoor and Pulivendula had Rs 700 crore investments and provided jobs to 10,000 persons.

Investment has also come in through TCL panels which put in an investment of Rs 1,700 crore and provided jobs to 3100 persons. The ATC Tires in Vizag did an investment of Rs 2,200 crore and provided 2,000 jobs.

AP has great scope for exports, the CM said, as it has four ports and nine fishing harbours. “We hope to double exports from Rs 1.70 lakh crore to Rs 3.4 lakh crore in five years. The three industrial corridors, the mega industrial hub and the EMC in Kopparthi and another in Chittoor would come up soon and a lot of youths would be getting jobs.”

Deputy chief minister Amzad Basha, ministers Ramachandra Reddy, Rajendranath Reddy, Amarnath, MPs, MLAs, officials and others participated in the function.