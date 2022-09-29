  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2022 Jagan says state wit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan says state witnessing fast-paced Industrial growth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHSUAHANM HOSKOTE
Published Sep 29, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the top ranking that AP won in the Ease of Doing Business was due to the conducive atmosphere created by the YSRC government created in the state. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the top ranking that AP won in the Ease of Doing Business was due to the conducive atmosphere created by the YSRC government created in the state. (Photo: PTI)

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted on Wednesday that the proactive policies of his government are paving the way for rapid industrial growth in the state. The top ranking AP won in the Ease of Doing Business was due to the conducive atmosphere as also the transparent policies that the YSRC government created in the state, he said.

The Chief Minister commissioned the Ramco Cements factory that has invested an estimated `2500 crore at Kalvatala in Kolimiguntla mandal in Nandyal district.

Addressing the huge gathering, the chief minister said the government was extending all support to investors for setting up industries in the state.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Ramco group for investing in AP and starting the unit in record time.

This factory would be providing direct jobs to over 1,000 persons and indirect employment opportunities to a large number of people in the surrounding areas, he said.

'The Chief Minister is just a phone call away and the government will render all assistance to anyone for industrial development in the state," he said and recalled that the Ramco unit could come to steam in just 30 months. “This is proof of the cooperation and support the government extended to it and the same will continue in running the plant,” he said.

He said once the clincker and grinding capacity is added to the unit, it would take the production to three million tonnes. Despite the presence of heavy limestone deposits in the area, there was no related development in the industrial sphere here in the past, he noted.

Stressing the need to promote green energy, Jagan said if farmers come forward to do this, an annuity of `30,000 per acre would be paid to them. “The government will enter into an agreement with them with a hike of five per cent in the lease amount  every three years. The land would be utilized for setting up of renewable energy units, like solar and wind,” he said.  

The local MLAs and others can take this idea forward and it would be better if a cluster of 1,500 to 2,000 acres is formed in the region for generating 500mw of power, he said.

Recently, the foundation stone was laid for a set of 5400mw renewable energy projects of solar, wind and pump storage projects of the Greenko group. It would provide 2,600 jobs in Kurnool area, he stated.

"We have also given the nod for Indosol, Arcelor Mittal, Aurobindo and Adani groups for a total investment of `72,188 crore for setting units that will provide 20,000 jobs to locals. There will be 75 per cent reservation for locals in jobs as per the government policy," he said.

The CM said the top national ranking the state got in the ease of doing business (EoDB) for the past three years was based on a format that sought feedback from the industries for the grading. The state has also achieved an 11.34 per cent economic growth in 2021-22, he said.

He said the Rs 1,000 crore Grasim industries unit created 1,150 jobs. The Apache Group at Chittoor and Pulivendula had Rs 700 crore investments and provided jobs to 10,000 persons.

Investment has also come in through TCL panels which put in an investment of Rs 1,700 crore and provided jobs to 3100 persons. The ATC Tires in Vizag did an investment of Rs 2,200 crore and provided 2,000 jobs.

AP has great scope for exports, the CM said, as it has four ports and nine fishing harbours. “We hope to double exports from Rs 1.70 lakh crore to Rs 3.4 lakh crore in five years. The three industrial corridors, the mega industrial hub and the EMC in Kopparthi and another in Chittoor would come up soon and a lot of youths would be getting jobs.”

Deputy chief minister Amzad Basha, ministers Ramachandra Reddy, Rajendranath Reddy, Amarnath, MPs, MLAs, officials and others participated in the function.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Related Stories

Jagan directs officials to provide quality food at Anganwadi Centres
Jagan speeds up counter-strategy for 3 Capitals by amending Amaravati norms

Latest From Nation

The NIA, according to the officials, has secured 45 convictions as part of earlier probes against PFI and has charge-sheeted 355 people in these cases.

Accused of violent acts, PFI under govt radar since long

Major General Jonathan Swift, GOCc Regional Command and HoD, UK military delegation and Brigadier Jaydeep Yadav, Commandant, Artillery Centre at Artillery Centre (DC Photo)

UK Military Delegation Visits Artillery Centre

Like every year, the civic body has invited bids for the installation of 5-foot Bathukamma at important junctions. (DC File)

No takers for GHMC’s Bathukamma installation

CPM general secretary Mr Sitaram Yechury who was in Thiruvananthapuram, said the bans have not been useful in the past. (PTI file photo)

CPM, Congress question effectiveness of ban



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre clears redevelopment plans of 3 major railway stations

File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station which is one of the three major railway stations which will get a makeover. (Photo: PTI)

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Police attempt to detain Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers during a protest against the raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Hubballi, (PTI)

SC to hear on Oct 12 pleas challenging Centre's demonetisation

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings

Supreme Court (PTI)

PFI ban a message to anti-national groups that they will not survive in India: Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->