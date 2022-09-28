  
Jagan offers silk vastrams at Tirumala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Sep 28, 2022, 12:55 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2022, 12:57 am IST
Jagan formally handed silk vastrams over to the chief priest inside the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)
TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presented a pair of ‘silk vastrams’ to the temple deity, Lord Venkateswara, on behalf of the state government on the occasion of the annual Brahmotsavams that started here on Tuesday.

Clad in traditional white dhoti and shirt, the Chief Minister arrived at the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple in front of the main temple complex. After a brief ceremony there, the temple priests strapped the traditional ‘parivattam’ to the Chief Minister and placed the silver plate containing the sacred ‘vastrams’ on his head.

From there, the Chief Minister carried the set of scared silk robes on his head to the hill temple through the Maha Dwaram in a celestial procession amidst the recitation of Veda Mantras, beat of temple drums and the play of Nadaswaram by temple musicians.

Jagan formally handed these over to the chief priest inside the sanctum sanctorum.

The Chief Minister later offered prayers to the presiding deity. After darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, the CM was rendered Vedasirvachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the hill temple. He was also presented with theertha prasadams, a laminated photo of Srivaru, by TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy along with TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy

Later, the CM released the 2023 calendars and diaries of the TTD. Thereafter, he took part in the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva at the beginning of the procession.

Earlier, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Thataiahgunta Gangamma temple in Tirupati along with Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar and deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay.

A while later, he flagged off the APSRTC's new fleet of ten electric buses at the Alipiri bus depot. Electric mobility leader Olectra Greentech Ltd (Olectra) had delivered 10 state-of-the-art e-buses to the RTC. The company received an order to supply 100 electric buses from APSRTC in the FAME-II scheme of the central government.

Tags: andra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, lord venkateswara, bedi anjaneya swamy temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


