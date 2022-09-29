  
HC dismisses Goldstone's plea over Rs 2,000-crore Hyderabad land

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Sep 29, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2022, 12:00 am IST
HYDERABAD: In a blow to the Goldstone group, the Telangana High Court has dismissed its petition pertaining to 60 acres of prime city land worth more than Rs 2,000 crore in Hydernagar.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, in an order dated September 21, said “on due consideration,  we are of the view that filing of the writ petition by the petitioner (Trinity Infraventures of Goldstone group)  is thoroughly misconceived and deserves dismissal.”

The case pertains to Trinity seeking quashing of mutation proceedings issued by the Balanagar tahasildar in 2012, in favour of legal representatives of Mahbub Baig, who in turn is a donee of Nawab Ghousuddin Khan, one of the defendants of CS 14 of 1958.

A division bench presided by Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy in May this year had directed the state revenue authorities to implement mutation proceedings issued by the Balanagar tahasildar. The bench was dealing with a case filed by the legal representatives of Baig. The Goldstone group which also claimed ownership of the land got impleaded in the case but withdrew during the course of the hearing.
Accused for creating a maze of legal disputes on CS 14 lands, the Goldstone group in June approached a vacation bench presided by Justice G. Sri Devi through a writ petition seeking  the cancellation of the mutation proceedings. The bench directed the revenue authorities to not give effect to the mutation proceedings.

Significantly, the Justice Bhuyan bench raised an “important” question as to whether the petitioner having withdrawn from the earlier proceedings (on same land instituted by the rival claimants) could file the present writ petition.
The bench made it clear that the findings on merit by a coordinate bench (presided by Justice Rajasekhar Reddy) were binding on this bench as well. It pointed out that Trinity having withdrawn from earlier proceedings filed a writ petition that too before the vacation court. It also said the relief sought by Trinity, if granted, would amount to reviewing the order of a coordinate bench “which is not permissible.”

