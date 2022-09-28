Centre's 'bifurcation talks' with TS, AP end inconclusive

Hyderabad: The meeting convened by the Centre in Delhi on Tuesday to resolve long-pending bifurcation-related issues between Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh ended inconclusively. However, after hearing both sides, the Union home secretary directed the home ministry to examine all the court cases regarding sharing of assets in consultation with the law Department.

Official sources said the talks could not make headway as AP demanded its share in land parcels, buildings and bank reserves of common institutions located in Hyderabad in the ratio of 52:48 between AP:TS, in proportion with their population.

These institutions are listed under under Schedule IX (corporations etc) and X (training institutes) of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 worth several thousands of crores of rupees.

This invited stiff resistance from TS officials. AP also demanded a share in Singareni Collieries which was also opposed by the Telangana government.

TS officials reportedly expressed severe anger at the AP government for approaching courts on bifurcation Act issues, creating legal complications and blocking the division of these institutions. They demanded that the Centre take steps to make AP withdraw the cases and sort out issues through talks.

The meeting chaired by union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was attended by TS chief secretary Somesh Kumar, finance special chief secretary K.Ramakrishna Rao, energy special chief secretary Sunil Kumar, IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TR&B secretary K.S. Sreenivas Raju, civil supplies commissioner Anil Kumar, Telangana Bhavan, Delhi, Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal, TS Transco joint MD Srinivas Rao and Singareni Collieries director, operations, Chandrashekar.

AP officials reportedly demanded share in 5,000 acres of DIL (Deccan Infrastructure Limited) lands and also 238 acres of APSFC (AP State Finance Corporation) in Ranga Reddy and city outskirts that were taken back by Telangana government in 2015 on the ground that the lands were not utilised by DIL and APSFC.

The press release issued by the TS government after the meeting only mentioned issues that came up for discussion and did not talk about the confrontation between both the states.