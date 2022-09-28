Ban on PFI: Security beefed up in coastal and north Karnataka regions

Officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) with security personnel during raids at the offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in Mangaluru. (PTI)

Mangaluru: Security beefed up in coastal and north Karnataka regions after the Centre banned Popular Front of India and its associates on Wednesday.

The PFI and Campus Front of India are much active in coastal and north Karnataka districts. Senior leaders of the organizations are based in these regions.

Police officials said that security has tightened and additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas in the region. Police patrolling has been increased. Additional forces of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have been deployed. In the city limits, the City Armed Reserve police personnel are positioned in major locations.

Meanwhile, Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik who has been campaigning for the ban on PFI has expressed happiness over the Centre's decision.

“We are happy that the anti-national organization has been banned by the Union government. This should have been done long back. Our longstanding demand is now fulfilled,” Muthalik said.

He also asked the Muslim community to keep a tab on the youth and ensure that they are not involved in any anti-national activities. “The religious leaders and Madrasas should play an active role and ensure that the youths are not misled,” he added.

In a press statement SDPI national president MK Faizy termed the ban on PFI and its associate organizations as big blow to democracy and the rights of people.

“The Centre is misusing the investigative agencies and laws to silence the opposition and to threaten people people from expressing the voices of dissent. An undeclared emergency existing in the country,” he added.