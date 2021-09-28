Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2021 Remnants of Gulab li ...
Remnants of Gulab likely to cause another storm in a few days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Sep 28, 2021, 6:25 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2021, 6:25 am IST
'If conditions favour, there will be chances of a storm in the Arabian Sea, but it is too early to predict,' IMD, Director Dr Nagaratna said
Villagers wade through a flood affected area following heavy rains induced by Cyclone Gulab in Visakhapatnam, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Visakhapatnam: Will the remnants of Cyclone Gulab, which emerged in the Bay of Bengal, help a storm grow in the Arabian Sea along the west coast in the first week of October?

Going by the latest track of the weakened Gulab after landfall at Kalingapatnam on the Andhra Pradesh coast on Sunday, its leftover winds and moisture may join the cyclonic circulation winds over the Arabian Sea in a few days. If the conditions favour it, the winds may get the strength required to turn into a storm.

 

Confirming the chances of a storm in the Arabian Sea, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad Centre director Dr K. Nagaratna told Deccan Chronicle that the remnants of Gulab had moved like a depression — two levels below a cyclone — at a speed of 33 kmph towards the west coast via Telangana and Chhattisgarh on Monday.

“While moving towards west-northwestwards, the system will weaken into a well-marked low pressure by Tuesday. Then, the existing cyclonic circulation winds over the northeast Arabian Sea may join the remnants of Gulab. If conditions favour, there will be chances of a storm in the Arabian Sea, but it is too early to predict,” Dr Nagaratna said.

 

On the other hand, IMD-New Delhi cautioned of squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph to a maximum of 60 kmph along and off the Gujarat-north Maharastra coasts on October 1.

"Fishermen along the west coast have also been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea till further instructions from the government," the IMD said.

