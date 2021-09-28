Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2021 One million power co ...
One million power connections get cut, restored within 24 hours

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 28, 2021, 2:05 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2021, 6:46 am IST
Rao further said that the balance of one lakh connections would be covered by Tuesday morning
The Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited (APEPDCL) estimated Rs 7.87 crore damage to eectricity network in five coastal districts from Srikakulam to West Godavari. (DC Image)
Vishakhapatanam: The state government has restored electricity supply to more than one million consumers in 3,626 villages within 24 hours as part of Cyclone Gulab’s relief and restoration measures.

A total 11, 26, 959 electricity users from 3,821 villages plunged into darkness for some time after the storm made a landfall on Srikakulam coast with a wind speed of 95kmph.

 

The Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited (APEPDCL) estimated Rs 7.87 crore damage to eectricity network in five coastal districts from Srikakulam to West Godavari.

The government spent Rs 6 crore to take up the task on a war-footing by engaging 213 special electricity department personnel at the affected areas wherein 66 km long supply lines had snapped.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, APEPDCL chairman and managing director K. Santhosha Rao said “We were able to restore 10.27 lakh connections out of 11.27 lakh by 8 pm on Monday from Sunday 8 pm. It was possible with the prompt support from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been continuously monitoring our work from Saturday.”

 

Rao further said that the balance of one lakh connections would be covered by Tuesday morning. All these power connections come under 3821 villages under 103 mandals of the five districts. Power supply was interrupted in 24 towns, he said and added that around 4,767 agriculture connections were damaged.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Adityanath Das reviewed the relief and restoration works at Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Das directed revenue and agriculture officials to start the enumeration process on Tuesday and submit a detailed report to the government at the earliest.

 

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


