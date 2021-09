Many schools postponed their exams scheduled on Monday for Class 9 to 12 due to the Bharat Bandh. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced a holiday on Tuesday to all government offices, schools, colleges and educational institutes in the state due to the heavy rain forecast under the impact of Cyclone Gulab.

The education department has issued orders to all schools to declare a holiday on Tuesday.

Many schools postponed their exams scheduled on Monday for Class 9 to 12 due to the Bharat Bandh. Students will not get a second holiday.