Another 3-storey residential building collapses in Bengaluru

Debris lie on the ground after a three-storey building that collapsed yesterday in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Bengaluru: A day after the building collapse in Lakkasandra area here, a three-storey staff quarters of Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) came crashing down near Dairy Circle on Tuesday.

Three people escaped with minor injuries in the latest incident within the BAMUL campus, police said.

The dilapidated building, said to be about 40 to 50-year-old, was allotted to some families who were residing there, they said.

Cracks started appearing rapidly in the building this morning following which residents alerted their neighbours and everyone came out of their houses.

The building soon came down crashing.

On Monday, a three-storey building rented out to 'Namma Metro' construction workers in Lakkasandra area, collapsed.

Thankfully, no one was inside when this structure collapsed, though 25-30 labourers, mostly migrants, were reportedly living there.