Yet another drone found at Attari

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published Sep 28, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 1:07 am IST
The drone was found at a warehouse of a rice-shelling unit in the Chabhal area in Tarn Taran.
A police team took the accused, Akashdeep, a member of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), to Mahawa village, where he had hidden the drone after it had malfunctioned while retuning back to Pakistan.
Chandigarh: Another drone has been found at Attari in Punjab today, near the border with Pakistan. A terror accused, Akashdeep, took the counter-intelligence unit of Punjab Police to the location where the drone had gone down.

According to deputy superintendent of police, Counter Intelligence Unit, Balbir Singh, “The accused, during the interrogation, revealed that he had hidden the drone in Mahawa village near Attari border, after it couldn’t fly back to Pakistan as it developed a snag.”

“The drone was recovered under the bushes on the defence drain near the village. After an initial investigation, the drone seems to be an assembled one, having Chinese parts,” he said.

“The accused had confessed that the drone was used for transporting arms and ammunition from Pakistan,” he added.

Earlier this week, a terror module was busted and the police had recovered a half-burnt drone that it claimed was used for smuggling weapons from Pakistan.

The drone was found at a warehouse of a rice-shelling unit in the Chabhal area in Tarn Taran. The police busted a terrorist module of the revived KZF, backed by a Pakistan and Germany-based terror group as it seized a cache of arms and ammunition and arrested four suspects from the outskirts of Chola Sahib village in Tarn Taran district.

...
