UDF demolished in Pala bypoll as LDF wins

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 28, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Mr Kappan, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, secured 54,137 votes, Mr Jose Tom 51, 194 and NDA’s N. Hari 18,044.
K.M. Mani.
Kottayam: The LDF has struck a huge blow to the UDF by winning its stronghold Pala, the fiefdom of the late K.M. Mani for the last 54 years. Mr Mani C. Kappan of the LDF floored Mr Jose Tom Pulikunnel of the UDF by a margin of 2,943 votes in the keenly contested by-election held following the death of K.M. Mani.

The LDF, which was smarting under the reverses in the Lok Sabha elections, has bounced back cashing in on the group rivalries in the Kerala Congress (M).

