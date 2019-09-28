Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2019 Sushma Swaraj’ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri fulfils her mother’s last promise

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 28, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Swaraj had promised Harish Salve Re 1 salary for representing India at ICJ in the case involving Kulbhushan Jadhav.
In a tweet, Swaraj’s husband said that their daughter Bansuri Swaraj visited Salve and presented him with Re 1 coin. (Photo: Twitter)
 In a tweet, Swaraj’s husband said that their daughter Bansuri Swaraj visited Salve and presented him with Re 1 coin. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Moments before former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj passed away, she had a light-hearted conversation with senior lawyer Harish Salve, during which she asked him to “come and collect his fee of Re 1”for representing India at the International Court of Justice in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. On Friday, Sushma Swaraj’s daughter fulfilled that promise.

In a tweet, Swaraj’s husband said that their daughter Bansuri Swaraj visited Salve and presented him with Re 1 coin.

 

On August 6 evening, Harish Salve had a telephonic conversation with Sushma Swaraj, who, as Foreign Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term, led India's diplomatic efforts to save Jadhav.

Significantly, the last photo Swaraj tweeted was with Jadhav's family on July 25.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sushma swaraj, harish salve, kulbhushan jadhav, bansuri swaraj
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'When I meet Ajit I will ask him the reason for his extreme decision,' Pawar said. (Photo: File)

Clueless on why Ajit quit Assembly; no feud in family: Pawar

The former chief minister further alleged that solar and wind power rates had come down during his rule and using them had proved highly beneficial to the state govt. (Photo: File)

Jagan govt damaging Andhra's goodwill by taking wrong decisions: TDP chief

Vidisha Maitra, first Secretary MEA replies to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Brinksmanship not leadership: India responds to Pak PM's N-threat at UN

Following the EC decision, Venugopal tweeted,

New K'taka bypoll schedule: Venugopal says EC acting like 'yet another govt dept'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer leaked; the future is curved

A curved design seen on the 2020 iPhone 12.
 

Krishna Shroff's hot romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; check out

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Plane passenger opens emergency door for some 'fresh air'

According to cabin crew on flight MF 8215, the incident took place on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedure. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newly discovered snake named after Uddhav Thackeray’s son

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

AP best tourist spot, Goa for adventure. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai becomes highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan's show

Rashami Desai.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jagan govt damaging Andhra's goodwill by taking wrong decisions: TDP chief

The former chief minister further alleged that solar and wind power rates had come down during his rule and using them had proved highly beneficial to the state govt. (Photo: File)

New K'taka bypoll schedule: Venugopal says EC acting like 'yet another govt dept'

Following the EC decision, Venugopal tweeted,

Academically weak IITians to get 3-year exit option with B.Sc: HRD ministry

According to HRD Ministry data, a total of 2,461 students dropped out from the 23 institutes in the last two years. (Representional Image)

Sikh police officer shot dead in 'ruthless, cold-blooded way' in US

Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harris County Sheriff's deputy, was shot while conducting a traffic stop, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. (Photo: Twitter)

Madras high court solace to Tamil medium students in jobs

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham