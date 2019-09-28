Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2019 5-judge Constitution ...
Nation, Current Affairs

5-judge Constitution bench to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
The hearing by the Constitution bench will commence from October 1, an official source said.
The five-judge bench will examine the constitutional validity of the scrapping of the article's provisions and the subsequent presidential orders on it, the source added. (Photo: File)
 The five-judge bench will examine the constitutional validity of the scrapping of the article's provisions and the subsequent presidential orders on it, the source added. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday set up a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice N V Ramana which will commence hearing from October 1 on a batch of pleas mounting legal challenges to the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The bench also comprises justices S K Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Suryakant. The hearing by the Constitution bench will commence from October 1, an official source said.

 

The five-judge bench will examine the constitutional validity of the scrapping of the article's provisions and the subsequent presidential orders on it, the source added. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on August 28 had referred the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Several petitions have been filed challenging the Centre's decision abrogating Article 370 provisions and bifurcating the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The UTs will come into being on October 31. Petitions have also been filed by the National Conference, the Sajjad Lone-led JK Peoples Conference and several other individuals, including the first plea filed by advocate M L Sharma.

The petition on behalf of the NC was filed by Lok Sabha MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone and Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi. Lone is a former speaker of the J&K Assembly and Masoodi a retired judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

In 2015, he had ruled that Article 370 was a permanent feature of the Constitution. Other pleas include the one filed by a group of former defence officers and bureaucrats. They have also sought directions declaring the presidential orders of August 5 "unconstitutional, void and inoperative".

The plea was filed by professor Radha Kumar, a former member of the Home Ministry's Group of Interlocutors for Jammu and Kashmir (2010-11), former IAS officer of J&K cadre Hindal Haidar Tyabji, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Kapil Kak, Major General (retd) Ashok Kumar Mehta, former Punjab-cadre IAS officer Amitabha Pande and former Kerala-cadre IAS officer Gopal Pillai, who retired as the Union home secretary in 2011.

A petition has also been filed by bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, along with his party colleague and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) leader Shehla Rashid. There are other petitions challenging the Centre's decision on Article 370. The apex court on August 28 had listed the petitions connected with Article 370 and issues arising after its abrogation.

The NC leaders submitted that the Presidential Orders paved the way for application of entire provisions of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir and also have the effect of nullifying Article 35A and completely abrogating Article 370.

While challenging the Centre's decisions to scrap provisions of the Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and dividing it into two Union Territories, the two MPs have sought a direction to declare the Act and the Presidential Orders as "unconstitutional, void and inoperative". They submitted that the apex court now has to examine whether the Union government can "unilaterally" unravel the unique federal scheme under the cover of President's rule while undermining crucial elements of due process and rule of law. "This case, therefore, goes to the heart of Indian federalism, democratic processes and role of the apex court as the guardian of the federal structure," the petition said.

They submitted that Article 370 was extensively considered as carefully drafted in order to ensure the peaceful and democratic accession of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian Union. The two contended that the Presidential Orders and the new legislation unconstitutionally undermine the scheme of Article 370.

The first Presidential Order uses Article 370 (1)(d) -- this was meant to apply other provisions of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir -- to alter Article 370 itself and thereby the terms of federal relationship between the J-K and Union of India, they submitted.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: article 370 abrogation, supreme court, ranjan gogoi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'I want to ensure that our election preparedness is complete in the constituencies where Shiv Sena will contest,' he said, urging the cadres to stay loyal to the party and allies. (Photo: File)

'Promised my father to make Shiv Sainik CM,' says Uddhav Thackeray

'Today (Saturday) is the International Day for Universal Access to Information. Our party strongly condemned the way in which important Bills including the amendments to the Right to Information Act, was passed in Parliament, hurting federalism,' she tweeted. (Photo: File)

Manner in which important bills were passed in Parl has hurt federalism: Mamata

The victim filed a complaint against her father on Friday following which he was arrested. (Photo: Representational)

Rajasthan man held for raping his 11-year-old daughter

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Samar Vishal slated the matter for hearing on October 21. (Photo: File)

Delhi court defers hearing in National Herald case till October 21



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
 

Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: In pics

The Kwid is currently priced between Rs 3.97 lakh and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer leaked; the future is curved

A curved design seen on the 2020 iPhone 12.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi govt buying onions from Centre at Rs 15.90 a kg, selling Rs 23.90: Manoj Tiwari

Reacting to Manoj Tiwari's allegation, a Delhi government official said that the purchasing and selling prices of onion are fixed by the Centre and Delhi government has no say in deciding its retail price. (Photo: File)

India objects to China's reference to J&K and Ladakh at UNGA

Kumar said India expects other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. (Photo: File)

Exchange of fire between security forces and two suspected terrorists in J&K's Batote

The operation is still underway. (Photo: ANI)

Can repay bank loans with my trade receivables, says Mehul Choksi

In another application, Mehul Choksi urged the court to direct the ED to interrogate him in Antigua, where is living at present. (Photo: File)

44 dead after heavy rain in UP, downpour likely to continue for 2 days

Forty-four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday as heavy rains continued in different parts of the state disrupting normal life. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham