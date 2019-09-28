Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2019 Pak PM going door-to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pak PM going door-to-door around world, creating content for cartoonists: Rajnath

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 9:52 am IST
Rajnath was speaking after commissioning the INS Khanderi submarine at the dockyard of the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.
On the submarine's commissioning, Rajnath said, 'It is a matter of immense pride that India is one of the few countries which can build its own submarines.' (Photo: ANI)
 On the submarine's commissioning, Rajnath said, 'It is a matter of immense pride that India is one of the few countries which can build its own submarines.' (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is going door-to-door around the world and creating content for cartoonists, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking after commissioning the INS Khanderi submarine at the dockyard of the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited here, he said there are some powers who want to do a Mumbai-like attack on Indian coastal regions, but "their desires will not be allowed to be fulfilled".

 

"Pakistan needs to understand that the Indian Navy has become much stronger with the commissioning of the Khanderi, and the government is committed to strengthen the armed forces," Singh said, adding that the navy will take strict action against those who disturb peace in the region.

Attacking Khan, a day after his speech at the UN General Assembly, the minister said, "The Pakistan prime minister is going from door-to-door around the world and creating content for cartoonists."

On the submarine's commissioning, he said, "It is a matter of immense pride that India is one of the few countries which can build its own submarines."

...
Tags: un general assembly, rajnath singh, ins khanderi
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her birthday greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata greets Hasina on birthday, hopes for strong Indo-Bangla ties

Police have filed a case and are investigating. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi woman judge targeted by robbers on way home

As the honey-trapping case unfolds in Madhya Pradesh, state minister Govind Singh has said that strict actions should be taken against politicians and government officials involved in the matter and they should be exposed before the public. (Photo: ANI)

Expose politicians, officials involved in honey-trapping case: MP Minister

'When I meet Ajit I will ask him the reason for his extreme decision,' Pawar said. (Photo: File)

Clueless on why Ajit quit Assembly; no feud in family: Pawar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: In pics

The Kwid is currently priced between Rs 3.97 lakh and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer leaked; the future is curved

A curved design seen on the 2020 iPhone 12.
 

Krishna Shroff's hot romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; check out

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Plane passenger opens emergency door for some 'fresh air'

According to cabin crew on flight MF 8215, the incident took place on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedure. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newly discovered snake named after Uddhav Thackeray’s son

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

AP best tourist spot, Goa for adventure. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi woman judge targeted by robbers on way home

Police have filed a case and are investigating. (Photo: PTI)

Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri fulfils her mother’s last promise

In a tweet, Swaraj’s husband said that their daughter Bansuri Swaraj visited Salve and presented him with Re 1 coin. (Photo: Twitter)

Jagan govt damaging Andhra's goodwill by taking wrong decisions: TDP chief

The former chief minister further alleged that solar and wind power rates had come down during his rule and using them had proved highly beneficial to the state govt. (Photo: File)

New K'taka bypoll schedule: Venugopal says EC acting like 'yet another govt dept'

Following the EC decision, Venugopal tweeted,

Academically weak IITians to get 3-year exit option with B.Sc: HRD ministry

According to HRD Ministry data, a total of 2,461 students dropped out from the 23 institutes in the last two years. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham