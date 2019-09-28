Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2019 New K'taka bypo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New K'taka bypoll schedule: Venugopal says EC acting like 'yet another govt dept'

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 8:45 am IST
The apex court will hear the matter next on October 22 and has expressed its inclination to decide the issue.
New Delhi: Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal on Friday alleged that the Election Commission was acting like "yet another government department" and said the new schedule for the Karnataka bypolls have been made to "facilitate the purification" of disqualified legislators.

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission on Friday, bypolls to 15 Karnataka Assembly seats, which the poll panel had decided to defer, will be held on December 5. Citing proceedings in the Supreme Court on Thursday regarding the pleas filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of the state challenging their disqualification, the EC said that after deliberations, it has decided that the nomination process will restart on November 11 as per the new schedule.

 

Following the EC decision, Venugopal tweeted, "The Election Commission now acts like yet another government department. Postponing elections after starting the proceedings is quite unusual. The new schedule also seems to have been made to facilitate the purification of the disqualified MLAs."

The apex court will hear the matter next on October 22 and has expressed its inclination to decide the issue. In July, then Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 MLAs -- 13 belonging to the Congress, three JD(S) and one Independent -- which eventually led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

 

Tags: karnataka crisis, supreme court, congress, bjp, jd(s), election commission
Location: India, Delhi


2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer leaked; the future is curved

A curved design seen on the 2020 iPhone 12.
 

Krishna Shroff's hot romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; check out

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Plane passenger opens emergency door for some 'fresh air'

According to cabin crew on flight MF 8215, the incident took place on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedure. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newly discovered snake named after Uddhav Thackeray’s son

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

AP best tourist spot, Goa for adventure. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai becomes highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan's show

Rashami Desai.
