Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2019 Mantri wants honeytr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mantri wants honeytrap babus paraded

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Sep 28, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Four women and their driver were arrested in connection with the racket here last week.
The allegation was that an engineer of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) had sex with her in a room there.
 The allegation was that an engineer of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) had sex with her in a room there.

Bhopal: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Madhya Pradesh police to probe a sensational honey trapping and blackmailing scandal busted here recently has received clues on the luring of young girls by a gang to satisfy ‘pleasure-seeking’ VIPs to secure government contracts for their client companies, a member of the SIT said on Friday.

The SIT member disclosed that the name of a girl surfaced when the probe team was making an on-the-spot investigation in a hotel in the district headquarters town of Indore in Madhya Pradesh to verify the statement of one of the accused in the racket. The allegation was that an engineer of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) had sex with her in a room there.

 

“During investigation, it was found that another girl was in the hotel besides Monica Yadav, the primary accused, with the IMC engineer on the night. We are trying to identify the girl,” the SIT member, unwilling to be quoted, said.

One of the key accused in the ring was filming when the engineer was having sex with the girl, the SIT member said, adding that the engineer was asked to give Rs 3 crore with the threat of making his video viral if he refused to heed her demand.

The engineer, Harbhajan Singh, later filed a complaint with the local police station bringing the racket to light.

“We suspect that the gang had lured young girls into the illicit trade of honeytrapping and blackmailing the VIPs”, the SIT member said.

“We are probing the transactions made in the bank accounts of the accused to zero in on the beneficiary companies in the honey trapping scandal,” Indore district senior superintendent of police  Ms. Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, one of the SIT members, said.

“Arti Dayal (one of the key accused in the racket) has confessed to her role in the racket,” she said.

Four women and their driver were arrested in connection with the racket here last week.

In another development, Arti Dayal told reporters while being taken into police custody that she was forced to sign on a blank paper by police.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh cooperation minister Govind Singh on Friday announced that the honeytrapped babus should be publicly paraded as they had compromised the government’s interest.

...
Tags: blackmailing, honey trapping, probe
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana govt to up retirement age to 61

The pilots have been identified as Lt. Col. Rajneesh Parmar from the Indian Army and co-pilot Capt. Kalzang Wangdi from the Royal Bhutan Army.

Indian Army helicopter crashes in Bhutan, pilots die

Ajit Pawar.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigns as MLA, keeps uncle in dark

Devnar school

Devnar school for blind flooded, kids shifted



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Krishna Shroff's hot romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; check out

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Plane passenger opens emergency door for some 'fresh air'

According to cabin crew on flight MF 8215, the incident took place on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedure. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newly discovered snake named after Uddhav Thackeray’s son

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

AP best tourist spot, Goa for adventure. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai becomes highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan's show

Rashami Desai.
 

Royal Enfield to launch more affordable Thunderbird 350

It’s likely to make the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 more accessible by Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana State moves from rainfall deficit to surplus state

The Telangana Legislative Council building complex was inundated following heavy rains on Thursday night. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Fresh IMD forecast predicts more rains

The IMD said isolated locations across all districts would get rain. (Representational image)

Devnar school for blind flooded, kids shifted

Devnar school

'Karnataka elections now scheduled for December 5': EC

The panel has decided to restart the filing of nominations on November 11 with November 18 being the last date of filing nominations. On November 19, the nominations will be scrutinised. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as November 21. (Photo: File | PTI)

Process of filing nominations for Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly polls begin

Major political parties including Congress, BJP and NCP are yet to declare their candidates for the Assembly elections. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham