Indian Army helicopter crashes in Bhutan, pilots die

Published Sep 28, 2019, 1:28 am IST
The Indian Army maintains a training mission in Bhutan which called as the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT).
New Delhi: An Indian Army helicopter crashed in eastern Bhutan on Friday, killing two pilots onboard.

The pilots have been identified as Lt. Col. Rajneesh Parmar from the Indian Army and co-pilot Capt. Kalzang Wangdi from the Royal Bhutan Army.

 

“The Cheetah helicopter was piloted by one Indian and one Royal Bhutan Army pilot. The Indian Army helicopter crashed at 1 pm near Yonphula in Bhutan. It went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. The helicopter was on the way from Khirmu (Arunachal Pradesh) to Bhutan on duty,” said an official.

