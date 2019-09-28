Indian Army helicopter crashes in Bhutan, pilots die

The pilots have been identified as Lt. Col. Rajneesh Parmar from the Indian Army and co-pilot Capt. Kalzang Wangdi from the Royal Bhutan Army.

New Delhi: An Indian Army helicopter crashed in eastern Bhutan on Friday, killing two pilots onboard.

“The Cheetah helicopter was piloted by one Indian and one Royal Bhutan Army pilot. The Indian Army helicopter crashed at 1 pm near Yonphula in Bhutan. It went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. The helicopter was on the way from Khirmu (Arunachal Pradesh) to Bhutan on duty,” said an official.

The Indian Army maintains a training mission in Bhutan which called as the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT).