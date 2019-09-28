Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2019 Delhi woman judge ta ...
Delhi woman judge targeted by robbers on way home

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 28, 2019, 10:46 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 10:46 am IST
According to sources, the woman did not see a single policeman in all this distance as she was driving to her home.
Police have filed a case and are investigating. (Photo: PTI)
 Police have filed a case and are investigating. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On Friday, a woman judge was robbed of her bag by two motorcycle-borne men who followed her car nearly 3 km from the court, reported IANS.

According to sources, the woman did not see a single policeman in all this distance as she was driving to her home. The robbers began chasing the woman from the Sarita Vihar underpass and managed to lift her bag at the Ma Anandimayi Marg.

 

Police have filed a case and are investigating.  

 

