Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2019 Congress makes Basta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress makes Bastar ‘BJP-mukt’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Sep 28, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Congress had earlier won 11 out of 12 Assembly seats in Bastar, once considered an impregnable fort of the saffron party.
Congress candidate in Dantewada Devti Karma defeated her nearest BJP rival Ojaswi Manadavi by a margin of 11,331 votes.
 Congress candidate in Dantewada Devti Karma defeated her nearest BJP rival Ojaswi Manadavi by a margin of 11,331 votes.

Bhopal: The Congress has wrested the Dantewada (ST) Assembly constituency in Bastar in Chhattisgarh from the BJP in the byelections,  the results of which were declared on Friday. With this, the BJP has been wiped out of Bastar.

Congress had earlier won 11 out of 12 Assembly seats in Bastar, once considered an impregnable fort of the saffron party.

 

Congress candidate in Dantewada Devti Karma defeated her nearest BJP rival Ojaswi Manadavi by a margin of 11,331 votes. While Devti secured 50,028 votes, Ojaswi bagged 38,836 votes. Both of them have lost their spouses in Naxal violence.

While Devti’s husband Mahendra Karma, a  Congress leader, was killed along with 26 other Congress leaders in a Maoist ambush in Jeeram Ghati in Bastar district in May 2013, Ojaswi’s spouse, Bheema Mandavi, the sitting BJP MLA, was killed in a Naxal landmine blast at Shyamgiri in Dantewada district in April this year.

Bheema Mandavi’s killing necessitated by-election to the Dantewada seat.

...
Tags: congress, bastar, bjp
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana govt to up retirement age to 61

The pilots have been identified as Lt. Col. Rajneesh Parmar from the Indian Army and co-pilot Capt. Kalzang Wangdi from the Royal Bhutan Army.

Indian Army helicopter crashes in Bhutan, pilots die

The allegation was that an engineer of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) had sex with her in a room there.

Mantri wants honeytrap babus paraded

Ajit Pawar.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigns as MLA, keeps uncle in dark



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Krishna Shroff's hot romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; check out

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Plane passenger opens emergency door for some 'fresh air'

According to cabin crew on flight MF 8215, the incident took place on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedure. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newly discovered snake named after Uddhav Thackeray’s son

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

AP best tourist spot, Goa for adventure. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai becomes highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan's show

Rashami Desai.
 

Royal Enfield to launch more affordable Thunderbird 350

It’s likely to make the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 more accessible by Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana State moves from rainfall deficit to surplus state

The Telangana Legislative Council building complex was inundated following heavy rains on Thursday night. (Photo: P. Surendra)

'Karnataka elections now scheduled for December 5': EC

The panel has decided to restart the filing of nominations on November 11 with November 18 being the last date of filing nominations. On November 19, the nominations will be scrutinised. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as November 21. (Photo: File | PTI)

Process of filing nominations for Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly polls begin

Major political parties including Congress, BJP and NCP are yet to declare their candidates for the Assembly elections. (Photo: File)

Not allowed to meet jailed Shahjahanpur law student, SP workers stage protest

Alleging that the law student was made to give her statement under pressure by the SIT, Singh asked if “this is the reality of beti bachao-beto padhao campaign of the BJP.” (Photo: PTI)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham