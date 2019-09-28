Buddha statue comes up in Mahabalipuram

The first informal summit between both the leaders was held in Wuhan in China during April 27-28 last year, "to exchange views on overarching issues of bilateral and global importance, and to elaborate their respective visions and priorities for national development in the context of the current and future international situation," according to the Union external affairs ministry.

Chennai: Ahead of the high-level Modi-Xi meeting scheduled to be held at Mahabalipuram from October 11-13, a massive Buddha statue ensconced between two elephant structures has been set up at the entrance of the historic shore temple.

The venue itself is said to be of symbolic significance for the two countries. The association between Mahabalipuram, TN and China dates back to ages with noted Chinese merchant Hiuen Tsang first having sold numerous China goods here. He had also shipped back several valuables including gold and silver back to China. The Buddha statue is also said to be reminiscent of the age-old China-India ties.

The high profile event at Mahabalipuram will mark the second informal meet between the leaders of the two nations. The first informal summit between both the leaders was held in Wuhan in China during April 27-28 last year, "to exchange views on overarching issues of bilateral and global importance, and to elaborate their respective visions and priorities for national development in the context of the current and future international situation," according to the Union external affairs ministry.

Meanwhile, security at the venue has been tightened and the entire town is expected to come under CCTV cover with multi-layered security checks put in place. The top brass from police department, state and central intelligence agencies, as well as corporation officials, have been inspecting the place ahead of the summit. The venue is also being spruced up as the two world leaders are likely to visit several monuments in the coastal town including Pancha Rathas, Shore Temple, Krishna's Butter Ball, and Arjuna Cave.