Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2019 Buddha statue comes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Buddha statue comes up in Mahabalipuram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | P A JEBARAJ
Published Sep 28, 2019, 2:49 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 2:49 am IST
The high profile event at Mahabalipuram will mark the second informal meet between the leaders of the two nations.
The first informal summit between both the leaders was held in Wuhan in China during April 27-28 last year, "to exchange views on overarching issues of bilateral and global importance, and to elaborate their respective visions and priorities for national development in the context of the current and future international situation," according to the Union external affairs ministry.
 The first informal summit between both the leaders was held in Wuhan in China during April 27-28 last year, "to exchange views on overarching issues of bilateral and global importance, and to elaborate their respective visions and priorities for national development in the context of the current and future international situation," according to the Union external affairs ministry.

Chennai: Ahead of the high-level Modi-Xi meeting scheduled to be held at Mahabalipuram from October 11-13, a massive Buddha statue ensconced between two elephant structures has been set up at the entrance of the historic shore temple.

The venue itself is said to be of symbolic significance for the two countries. The association between Mahabalipuram, TN and China dates back to ages with noted Chinese merchant Hiuen Tsang first having sold numerous China goods here. He had also shipped back several valuables including gold and silver back to China. The Buddha statue is also said to be reminiscent of the age-old China-India ties.

 

 The high profile event at Mahabalipuram will mark the second informal meet between the leaders of the two nations. The first informal summit between both the leaders was held in Wuhan in China during April 27-28 last year, "to exchange views on overarching issues of bilateral and global importance, and to elaborate their respective visions and priorities for national development in the context of the current and future international situation," according to the Union external affairs ministry.

Meanwhile, security at the venue has been tightened and the entire town is expected to come under CCTV cover with multi-layered security checks put in place. The top brass from police department, state and central intelligence agencies, as well as corporation officials, have been inspecting the place ahead of the summit. The venue is also being spruced up as the two world leaders are likely to visit several monuments in the coastal town including Pancha Rathas, Shore Temple, Krishna's Butter Ball, and Arjuna Cave.

...
Tags: buddha statue, union external affairs ministry, cctv, elephant structures
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Ayyakannu made this complaint during the monthly agriculturalists' grievances day meeting here on Friday, presided by the Tiruchy collector S. Sivarasu. He urged the district administration to remove all the bottlenecks against sanctioning crop loans and to ensure speedy disbursement of the same.

Coop banks not cooperating with farmers: P Ayyakannu

Farmers from Thiruvonam panchayat union attended the meeting wearing black badges. The collector said that with respect to Kudimaramathu and de-silting to be taken up by PWD, farmers can prepare the list of works to be taken up and submit so that next year, works could be started earlier.

Thanjavur: Poor repayment will affect fresh farm loans, says coops registrar

According to him, the GST slab of five per cent on cotton yarn and other items in the cotton textile value chain are uniform and he urged to extend it to the manmade fibre (MMF) sector by reducing GST to five per cent.

Coimbatore: Spinning mills seek government support to fight recession

Out of the 4,067 applications, 677 were rejected for various procedural reasons. Nearly 300 of the aspirants are engineering graduates. A deputy secretary level officer in the Assembly secretariat is conducting the interviews and officials are surprised and shocked that so many over-qualified persons have applied for just 14 posts. (Representational Image)

Chennai: 4,067 applicants queue up for mere 14 assembly posts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Krishna Shroff's hot romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; check out

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Plane passenger opens emergency door for some 'fresh air'

According to cabin crew on flight MF 8215, the incident took place on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedure. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newly discovered snake named after Uddhav Thackeray’s son

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

AP best tourist spot, Goa for adventure. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai becomes highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan's show

Rashami Desai.
 

Royal Enfield to launch more affordable Thunderbird 350

It’s likely to make the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 more accessible by Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SFI sweeps University College polls

SFI activists celebrate their victory in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday after they won most of the college unions in Kerala University in the elections. (A.V. MUZAFAR)

Kozhikode: Tea farmers in trouble

Plantation groups like Harrisons Malayalam Limited have leased out their plantations due to high labour costs and low yield.

Kozhikode: Artist etches out green memories

Artist ,Melbin Thomas , explaining about her paintings in Lalitha Kala Acadamy Art gallery,Kozhikode on Friday. (Venugopal)

Amma gives green talk on 66th birthday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Matha Amritanandamayi in Amritapuri.

SFI-Dalit-tribal front wins University of Hyderabad poll

University of Hyderabad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham