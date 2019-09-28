Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2019 AIADMK leader sent t ...
AIADMK leader sent to judicial remand in connection with death of Chennai techie

ANI
Published Sep 28, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Chennai: A local court here on Saturday sent AIADMK's ex-councillor Jayagopal to judicial remand in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman who died after a banner fell on her earlier this month.

He was presented in the Alandur magistrate court by the police today.

 

Earlier yesterday, Chennai police had arrested Jayagopal in connection with the death of 23-year-old Subashree who died after a banner fell on her on September 12.

Police had named AIADMK Councillor Jayagopal in an FIR related to the case.

After the incident, Madras High Court directed Tamil Nadu government and Chennai Corporation to take disciplinary action against officials who failed to take cognisance of the illegally put up flex board that fell and led to her death.

Court had also asked the state government to submit a report mentioning steps to eradicate banner culture and actions taken in the particular incident.

Subashree was crushed to death in Chennai by a water tanker after an illegal flex banner erected in Pallikaranai for the family function of an AIADMK functionary allegedly fell on the two-wheeler she was riding.

The court said that it is tired of passing multiple orders against putting up illegal flex boards.

The accident had sparked a controversy, following which AIADMK and DMK have issued statements urging their cadre not to erect flex boards.

 

