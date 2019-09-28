Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2019 44 dead after heavy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

44 dead after heavy rain in UP, downpour likely to continue for 2 days

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2019, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
The weather department has issued a warning of very heavy rainfall over the next two days in several parts of the state.
Forty-four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday as heavy rains continued in different parts of the state disrupting normal life. (Representational Image)
 Forty-four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday as heavy rains continued in different parts of the state disrupting normal life. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: Forty-four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday as heavy rains continued in different parts of the state disrupting normal life. Administration of Lucknow, Amethi, Hardoi and some others districts have announced closure of schools today due to the heavy rain.

"Forty-four persons have died in rain-related incidents of house and wall collapse, snake bites, drowning, lightning in the state since Thursday," a report from the Relief Commissioner's office said.

 

Six deaths each were reported in Pratapgarh and Raebareli, five in Amethi, four each in Chandauli and Varanasi, three each in Prayagraj, Barabanki and Mahoba, two in Ambedkar Nagar, and one each in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Sonebhadra, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Jaunpur, Kaushambi and Azamgarh, the officials said.

In the wake of continuing rains, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to take all measures and extend immediate relief to those affected, an official said.

He said that Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials concerned to visit the areas which have been affected by rains and witnessed flood-like situation. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to extend monetary help of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and also arrange treatment for the injured, he said.

He has directed to address the issue of water-logging immediately, the official said.

In Lucknow, 76.4 mm rainfall was recorded in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am Friday. Since Friday morning, 39.2 mm rainfall was witnessed leading to water logging and uprooting of trees in different areas.

The weather department has issued a warning of very heavy rainfall over the next two days in several parts of the state.

"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some areas in the district of Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sombhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varabasi, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Sultapur, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Balia, Mau, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar and adjoining districts during the next 48 hours. The warning is valid till 8.30 am of September 29," it said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rains, waterlogging, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Around 9:45 pm, the police control room (PCR) was informed that a man had been stabbed in Basai Darapur area and that his condition was critical. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi man killed by brother in front of mother for drug abuse

Prime Minister spoke in Tamil and glorified the Dravidian language and culture at the UNGA. (Photo: File)

Why did Modi invoke ancient Tamil poet to stress India's unity in diversity?

After the court finished recording testimony of a doctor, Peter went to the witness box to speak to Judge JC Jadgale and made the request to him. (Photo: File)

‘Want to speak to my children before I die,’ says Peter Mukerjea

An exchange of fire took place between Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

2 miltants open fire on Army personnel on highway in Jammu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
 

Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: In pics

The Kwid is currently priced between Rs 3.97 lakh and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
 

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer leaked; the future is curved

A curved design seen on the 2020 iPhone 12.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Why did Modi invoke ancient Tamil poet to stress India's unity in diversity?

Prime Minister spoke in Tamil and glorified the Dravidian language and culture at the UNGA. (Photo: File)

‘Want to speak to my children before I die,’ says Peter Mukerjea

After the court finished recording testimony of a doctor, Peter went to the witness box to speak to Judge JC Jadgale and made the request to him. (Photo: File)

2 miltants open fire on Army personnel on highway in Jammu

An exchange of fire took place between Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi woman judge targeted by robbers on way home

Police have filed a case and are investigating. (Photo: PTI)

'Our hostile neighbourhood' wants to destabilise India: Rajnath at INS Nilgiri launch

On the submarine's commissioning, Rajnath said, 'It is a matter of immense pride that India is one of the few countries which can build its own submarines.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham