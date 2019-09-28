Nation Current Affairs 28 Sep 2019 Terrorists enter hom ...
Terrorists enter home, take civilian as hostage in J&K; ops underway

ANI
Published Sep 28, 2019, 11:34 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2019, 3:30 pm IST
An exchange of fire took place between Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
Batote: An exchange of fire took place between Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote on Saturday.

The search operation was disrupted due to heavy rain in the area, the sources said, adding the two-three terrorists have entered a home and taken a hostage. They fired at the security forces before entering the home. A hostage situation is likely to be developing, sources said.

 

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu, on Saturday at around 7:30 am two suspicious individuals, tried to stop a civil vehicle at Batote on National Highway (NH) 244. The civilian did not stop the vehicle and informed Army QRT.

"Soon after that, the quick reaction team reacted promptly, established contact with the two individuals and an exchange of fire took place," the defence spokesperson said.

The operation is still underway and security forces are trying to make sure that the suspects are not able to escape.

 

Tags: jammu and kashmir, army, militants, highway, fire
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


