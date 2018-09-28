search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Unfortunate and unexpected’: Varavara Rao family on SC verdict on activists’ arrest

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
SC refused to interfere in arrest of 5 rights activists in connection with Koregaon-Bhima violence case.
Varavara Rao, a Left-leaning writer, was arrested from Hyderabad last month. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: The Supreme Court's refusal to interfere in the arrest of five rights activists is "unfortunate and unexpected", a family member of P Varavara Rao, who is under house arrest in Hyderabad for his alleged links with Maoists, said on Friday.

Varavara Rao, a Left-leaning writer, was arrested from the city last month, while activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira were nabbed from Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj from Faridabad in Haryana and civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha was arrested in New Delhi.

 

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere in the arrest of five rights activists in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for a probe into their arrest. The court also refused the plea seeking the immediate release of the activists.

Also Read: SC extends house arrest of five activists by 4 weeks, denies SIT probe

"This is unfortunate and unexpected because the way the whole proceedings went on and the way the judges reacted, we were hoping that the case will be quashed... Because the falseness of the concocted evidence has come out openly in the court. Despite our hopes and expectations today's 2:1 judgment refused to intervene," N Venugopal Rao, a nephew of Varavara Rao told news agency PTI.

Though the court refused to intervene, it was a relief that it extended the house arrest by four weeks, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Varavara Rao's wife Hemalatha said, "We did not expect this judgment. We, me and Varavara Rao sincerely thank the lawyers for taking up our case. Following the arguments in the court, we assumed that the case will be quashed."

Varavara Rao was arrested on August 28 by the Pune Police. He is under house arrest since August 30 as per the Supreme Court's order.

Venugopal Rao said they will move either the Bombay High Court or the Hyderabad High Court seeking to quash the case against Rao and others.

Tags: supreme court, activists arrest, p varavara rao, koregaon-bhima violence case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




