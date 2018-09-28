search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana comes under model code of conduct

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Sep 28, 2018, 12:16 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 12:16 am IST
Caretaker government can carry out only daily activities, says election panel.
Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has directed the caretaker Telangana state government to desist from taking any major policy decision and to only carry out day-to-day government activities.  The Election Commission also said that the model code of conduct will come into operation with immediate effect in the state and will continue to be in force till the completion of the elections to constitute a new legislative Assembly. 

The Election Commission issued a circular on Thursday to the Cabinet secretary of the Union government and to the Chief Secretaries of all state governments regarding the applicability of the model code of conduct in cases of premature dissolution of a legislative Assembly, followed by a caretaker government which will be in position till the formation of the new government after fresh elections.

 

The principal secretary of the Election Commission of India, Narendra N. Butolia, in the circular said that the Election Commission has considered the matter of application of the model code of conduct in the cases of premature dissolution of a legislative Assembly where a caretaker government has been asked to carry on the administration of that state for the purpose of free, fair, transparent and robust electoral process. 

He said after careful consideration of the matter, keeping the observation of the Supreme Court in S.R. Bommai and others vs Union government in 1994 in mind, the caretaker government should merely carry on the day-to-day government duties and desist from taking any major policy decision.  According to the judgement, the model code of conduct shall come into operation with immediate effect in the state and shall continue to be in force till the completion of the election to constitute the new legislative Assembly.

Also, the provisions of the aforesaid judgement that the model code of conduct shall apply on the caretaker state government will be applicable on the Central government also as far as matters relating to that state are concerned. Consequently neither the caretaker state government nor the Central government shall announce any new schemes, projects in respect of that state or undertake any of the activities prohibited under the model code of conduct. All other prohibitions such as use of official resources for any non official purposes, combining of official visit with electioneering works shall apply on all ministers and other authorities of the caretaker state government, the Central government as well as governments of other states.

Tags: election commission of india, code of conduct
Location: India, Telangana




