search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Liton Das. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018 final: Spinners star for India, Bangladesh bowled out for 222
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Tatas defeat ITC in NDMC auction to retain iconic Taj Mansingh Hotel

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2018, 7:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 7:06 pm IST
The lease for the hotel will be granted to the Tata group for 33 years at a license fees of Rs 7.03 crore per month including GST.
The Taj Mansingh was given to the Tata group in 1978 on a lease for 33 years, which ended in 2011. The company was since given nine temporary extensions. (Photo: Tajhotels.com)
 The Taj Mansingh was given to the Tata group in 1978 on a lease for 33 years, which ended in 2011. The company was since given nine temporary extensions. (Photo: Tajhotels.com)

New Delhi: The Tata group retained the iconic Taj Mansingh Hotel in Lutyens' Delhi in an auction by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Friday after years of litigation, an official said. 

The fiercely fought auction with rival group ITC, also bidding for the hotel, began 11 am and ended 4 pm. The auction was pending since the lease had expired in 2011 and the Tata's were operating the property on temporary extensions. 

 

The lease for the hotel will be granted to the group for 33 years at double the license fees. 

"The Tata group's Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has retained the property at a license fees of Rs 7.03 crore per month including GST or 32.50 per cent of the gross turnover of the property. Earlier, they were paying Rs 3.94 crore per month as license fees," a senior NDMC official told PTI.    

Failing to auction the luxury hotel in two attempts, the NDMC had last month decided to relax the eligibility criteria for bidders and reduce the minimum number of bids required. 

The auction had to be put off twice as it got less than the required number of bids for the five-star property to go under the hammer. 

Earlier, the civic body had issued an annulment notice for the e-auction in June when it had to be cancelled as only IHCL -- the existing operator -- had submitted its bid for retaining the property. 

The Taj Mansingh was given to the Tata group in 1978 on a lease for 33 years, which ended in 2011. The company was since given nine temporary extensions. 

However, the civic body could not auction the property then as it was tied up in a legal battle with the IHCL. "We are delighted that the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi which has been an important part of the cultural and historic fabric of the national capital, will continue to remain a part of the IHCL family," Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL, said. 

"We would like to thank our customers for their enthusiastic support and our employees, who have always offered exceptional service to our guests for over 40 years. We look forward to investing in the hotel and taking it to new heights of Indian hospitality. The Taj legend will continue to serve Delhi with elegance and charm," he said. 

Tags: iconic taj mansingh hotel, tatas, itc, ndmc auction
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nana Patekar reacts to Tanushree Dutta’s sexual assault allegations, then does this

Tanushree Dutta had claimed that everyone in the industry was aware of Nana Patekar’s misbehaviour with many women.
 

Microplastics found in freshwater insects raise concerns about plastic pollution

The first of its kind study was conducted with mayfly and caddis larvae (Photo: AFP)
 

Daily dose of vitamin D supplements can help children lose weight: study

Lack of the sunshine vitamin can also lead to weak bones and lack of immunity (Photo: AFP)
 

Study reveals best way to improve your child's brain power

Study reveals best way to improve your child's brain power. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| Asia Cup 2018 final: Spinners star for India, Bangladesh bowled out for 222

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Liton Das. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple iPhone XR certified as ready for sale

The XR is as powerful as the flagship XS series with Apple’s A12 Bionic chip.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I-T officials seize 'key documents' from Revanth Reddy's house

Income Tax sleuths continued searches on Friday also at the residences and offices of Telangana Congress Working President A Revanth Reddy. (Photo: File)

SC rejects Karnataka’s plea to reconsider verdict against Jayalalithaa in DA case

In view of the dismissal of both the review and curative petitions, Jayalalithaa is not bound to pay the Rs 100 crore fine to the Karnataka government. (Photo: File)

Indrani Mukerjea admitted to JJ Hospital due to low blood pressure

Mukerjea is currently facing trial in a case involving the abduction and murder of her daughter Sheena Bora on 24 April 2012, allegedly over financial dispute. (Photo: File)

SC verdict 'unbalanced', will fight for lord Ayyappa's rights: Activist Rahul Easwar

Rahul Easwar, the grandson of Sabarimala priest Kandararu Maheswararu, who died in May this year, said they were going for a review petition. (Photo: Facebook/ Rahul Easwar)

‘Unfortunate and unexpected’: Varavara Rao family on SC verdict on activists’ arrest

Varavara Rao, a Left-leaning writer, was arrested from Hyderabad last month. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham