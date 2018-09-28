search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala temple today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Sep 28, 2018, 12:24 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 12:24 am IST
At present women in the age group of 10 to 50 are denied entry on the ground of menstruation.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce an historical verdict on Friday on entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala. At present women in the age group of 10 to 50 are denied entry on the ground of menstruation. A five-judge Constitution bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Rohinton Nariman, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra’s verdict will determine whether the religious practice is discriminatory to women.

The Kerala government had made it clear that it was in favour of allowing the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple without any restriction. The government said it is not against any sort of discrimination towards women or any section of the public in any way. It said all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the Constitution gives right to worship to everyone equally. Hence it is not fair to deny a section of women from entering the temple. 

 

