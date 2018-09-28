search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Mehidy Hasan plays a shot during the Asia Cup final. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018 final: India strike back, Bangladesh 5 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

SC rejects Karnataka’s plea to reconsider verdict against Jayalalithaa in DA case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Sep 28, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
SC dismissed as ‘no merits’ the curative petition which sought direction to recover Rs 100 Cr fine imposed on Jayalalithaa.
In view of the dismissal of both the review and curative petitions, Jayalalithaa is not bound to pay the Rs 100 crore fine to the Karnataka government. (Photo: File)
 In view of the dismissal of both the review and curative petitions, Jayalalithaa is not bound to pay the Rs 100 crore fine to the Karnataka government. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a curative petition filed by Karnataka seeking reconsideration of February 14, 2017, judgment holding that the appeal in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case against former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa has abated after her death on December 5, 2016.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur dismissed as ‘no merits’ the curative petition which sought a direction to recover the Rs 100 crore fine imposed on Jayalalithaa by the trial court which was upheld by the apex court.

 

The curative petition was filed after the state’s plea for review was turned down.

The bench in a brief order passed in the CJI chamber said, “The application for personal hearing is rejected. We have gone through the curative petitions and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out for reconsideration.”

In view of the dismissal of both the review and curative petitions, Jayalalithaa is not bound to pay the Rs 100 crore fine to the Karnataka government.      

In its curative petition, Karnataka described the judgment as an “error on the face of the record” which merits a re-look. It said, “If a party dies after the conclusion of arguments and judgment is reserved, there is no question of abatement of appeal and that the judgment subsequently pronounced will have the same force and effect as if the same was pronounced before the death took place.”

On February 14, 2017, the apex court holding Sasikala, Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi guilty of abetment in the DA case convicted them to undergo four-year imprisonment and they are now in jail in Bengaluru. As far as Jayalalithaa was concerned, the bench said the appeal has come to an end.

Assailing this finding Karnataka said, “There are no provisions either in the Constitution or in the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 for such abatement of appeal. On the other hand, the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 provide that both in case of civil appeals, as well as election petitions, there will be no abatement if the death takes place after the conclusion of hearing.”

Karnataka argued that even though the question of Jayalalithaa undergoing further imprisonment does not arise, sentence to pay fine is legally sustainable which has to be recovered from the estate. This is particularly so where the offence alleged is of illegally acquiring disproportionate assets. Therefore, the finding that the appeal has abated is not correct.

It said “a criminal appeal involving offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act stand on a slightly different footing where the allegation is of acquisition of disproportionate assets by a public servant.

In the circumstances, though the death of Jayalalithaa renders a sentence of imprisonment infructuous, the question whether any fine is liable to be imposed as also confiscation of illegally acquired property will survive for consideration.” Karnataka urged the Supreme Court to modify its February 14, 2017, judgment and restore the trial court verdict in its entirety against Jayalalithaa.

Tags: supreme court, disproportionate assets case, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nana Patekar reacts to Tanushree Dutta’s sexual assault allegations, then does this

Tanushree Dutta had claimed that everyone in the industry was aware of Nana Patekar’s misbehaviour with many women.
 

Microplastics found in freshwater insects raise concerns about plastic pollution

The first of its kind study was conducted with mayfly and caddis larvae (Photo: AFP)
 

Daily dose of vitamin D supplements can help children lose weight: study

Lack of the sunshine vitamin can also lead to weak bones and lack of immunity (Photo: AFP)
 

Study reveals best way to improve your child's brain power

Study reveals best way to improve your child's brain power. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| Asia Cup 2018 final: India strike back, Bangladesh 5 down

Mehidy Hasan plays a shot during the Asia Cup final. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple iPhone XR certified as ready for sale

The XR is as powerful as the flagship XS series with Apple’s A12 Bionic chip.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indrani Mukerjea admitted to JJ Hospital due to low blood pressure

Mukerjea is currently facing trial in a case involving the abduction and murder of her daughter Sheena Bora on 24 April 2012, allegedly over financial dispute. (Photo: File)

SC verdict 'unbalanced', will fight for lord Ayyappa's rights: Activist Rahul Easwar

Rahul Easwar, the grandson of Sabarimala priest Kandararu Maheswararu, who died in May this year, said they were going for a review petition. (Photo: Facebook/ Rahul Easwar)

‘Unfortunate and unexpected’: Varavara Rao family on SC verdict on activists’ arrest

Varavara Rao, a Left-leaning writer, was arrested from Hyderabad last month. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi for 'China' dig at Sardar Patel statue

The 182-metre structure, christened the Statue of Unity, has been built facing the Narmada Dam near Vadodara in Gujarat. (Photo: www.statueofunity.in)

PM Modi, 48 other world leaders endorse UN chief's campaign to combat sex abuse

The world leaders, including PM Modi, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, and 21 UN entities voiced their commitment to work together in partnership with the Secretary General to implement his strategy to strengthen a system-wide approach across all UN bodies and all categories of personnel – military, police, and civilian. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham