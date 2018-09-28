search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala declares 1-year relief on many loans

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 28, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 1:33 am IST
The moratorium has been declared by exempting all conditions of State Level Bankers Committee.
Pinarayi Vijayan
 Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVNANTHAPURAM: The government on Wednesday decided to declare a one year moratorium on all agriculture, dairy farming and educational loans in the state.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The moratorium has been declared by exempting all conditions of State Level Bankers Committee.

 

Livelihood kits including rice and provisions will be given to each family from vulnerable sections for three months. A state level livelihood conference will be held on November 1 and 2 to formulate a comprehensive livelihood development package. 

Effective monitoring mechanism would be set up at various levels for the rehabilitation and restoration activities.

Chief Secretary will ensure time bound implementation and monitoring of the rehabilitation and restoration programmes.  A high level committee will be set up at the state level comprising experts from various fields to monitor the implementation of the programmes.

Tags: moratorium, pinarayi vijayan, agriculture
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors warn against dangerous new health trend of drinking turpentine

Many are claiming that it brightened their skin and improved their digestive system (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker uses silicon baby bump to convince man that she is pregnant with his child

On one occasion she also told him that she had taken an overdose (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nana Patekar molested me, wanted intimate step, sent goons to attack us: Tanushree

Tanushree Dutta had completely vanished from the scene, two years after the incident involving Nana Patekar.
 

Troll says Abhishek has amazing ability to make film flop, actor hits back in style

Abhishek Bachchan was critically acclaimed for his performance in 'Manmarziyaan.'
 

Global NCAP gives 4-star rating to Vitara Brezza; zero to Renault's Lodgy

Vehicle safety group Global NCAP has given four stars to Maruti Suzuki India's compact SUV Vitara Brezza and zero to Renault's multi purpose vehicle Lodgy for adult occupant protection after conducting crash tests.
 

Virat Kohli to undergo Yo-Yo test ahead of upcoming West Indies series: Reports

Virat Kohli was rested for the ongoing Asia Cup following a hectic tour to the United Kingdom. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala teen sets new record

Sreeshankar Murali

Thiruvananthapuram: 14 police shifted over salary dare

According to sources, 40 police personnel, including nine havildars and 31 constables of SAP here, were transferred to Rap-id Response and Rescue Force (RRRF) headquartered at Pandikkad in Malappuram.

Income Tax raid Pragathi Bhavan, Congress tells sleuths

Speaking to media persons, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said,

Hyderabad: Private schools observe bandh today

Private schools will be shut on Friday in response to a call given by the Telangana Recognised Schools Managements Association (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Aide in cash for vote scam raided

Anti Corruption Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham