search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka High Court on broken roads: Should be as smooth as butter!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 28, 2018, 2:22 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 2:52 am IST
The court also felt that it was high time the civic agencies changed their attitude and make Bengaluru a shining example of cleanliness.
Karnataka High CourtBBMP advocate submitted the first report regarding the fixing of potholes to the court. He informed that potholes in 22 wards, including in Malleswaram and Yelahanka, were filled up.
 Karnataka High CourtBBMP advocate submitted the first report regarding the fixing of potholes to the court. He informed that potholes in 22 wards, including in Malleswaram and Yelahanka, were filled up.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court which is hearing petitions relating to poor condition of roads, especially regarding potholes, and another about poor maintenance of storm water drains (SWDs) in the city, on Thursday observed that the roads in the city should be as smooth as butter.

The court also felt that it was high time the civic agencies changed their attitude and make Bengaluru a shining example of cleanliness.

 

It stressed the citizens also have an important role in making a better Bengaluru.

Senior advocate Aditya Sondhi informed the court of the meet headed by Chief Secretary and submitted that during the meeting, issues concerning the growth and development issues facing Bengaluru was discussed.

The representatives of various departments of the government and civic bodies were present in the meet, he said.

Sondhi informed the court that only one meeting has been held and there was need for discussions on several issues. He also said that there was need to come up with programmes that encourage development.

Since Mr. Sondhi was an independent member of the committee, the court said that he should appraise the court of issues discussed and decisions made following which it would then decide on them. 

B.N. Rao, the advocate representing BWSSB,  said that there were several complaints regarding pipelines laid by the board affecting the maintenance of city roads.

BBMP advocate submitted the first report regarding the fixing of potholes to the court. He informed that potholes in 22 wards, including in Malleswaram and Yelahanka, were filled up.

Tags: karnataka high court, storm water drains, potholes
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors warn against dangerous new health trend of drinking turpentine

Many are claiming that it brightened their skin and improved their digestive system (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker uses silicon baby bump to convince man that she is pregnant with his child

On one occasion she also told him that she had taken an overdose (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nana Patekar molested me, wanted intimate step, sent goons to attack us: Tanushree

Tanushree Dutta had completely vanished from the scene, two years after the incident involving Nana Patekar.
 

Troll says Abhishek has amazing ability to make film flop, actor hits back in style

Abhishek Bachchan was critically acclaimed for his performance in 'Manmarziyaan.'
 

Global NCAP gives 4-star rating to Vitara Brezza; zero to Renault's Lodgy

Vehicle safety group Global NCAP has given four stars to Maruti Suzuki India's compact SUV Vitara Brezza and zero to Renault's multi purpose vehicle Lodgy for adult occupant protection after conducting crash tests.
 

Virat Kohli to undergo Yo-Yo test ahead of upcoming West Indies series: Reports

Virat Kohli was rested for the ongoing Asia Cup following a hectic tour to the United Kingdom. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mata Amritanandamayi celebrates 65th birthday

Mata Amritanandamayi meets devotees during her birthday celebration in Kollam on Thursday. (Photo:MATH)

Kozhikode: Farmers set up preventive cover

Representative picture

Air India Express to connect Kochi to Singapore

Air India Express

More aid after Central team report: HM Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister, Mr. Rajnath Singh

Zero traffic: Dr G Parameshwar’s motorcade jams all roads

Motorists wait on the side as CM’s motorcade makes its way from HAL airport to JP Nagar on Thursday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham