Karnataka High Court on broken roads: Should be as smooth as butter!

Karnataka High CourtBBMP advocate submitted the first report regarding the fixing of potholes to the court. He informed that potholes in 22 wards, including in Malleswaram and Yelahanka, were filled up.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court which is hearing petitions relating to poor condition of roads, especially regarding potholes, and another about poor maintenance of storm water drains (SWDs) in the city, on Thursday observed that the roads in the city should be as smooth as butter.

The court also felt that it was high time the civic agencies changed their attitude and make Bengaluru a shining example of cleanliness.

It stressed the citizens also have an important role in making a better Bengaluru.

Senior advocate Aditya Sondhi informed the court of the meet headed by Chief Secretary and submitted that during the meeting, issues concerning the growth and development issues facing Bengaluru was discussed.

The representatives of various departments of the government and civic bodies were present in the meet, he said.

Sondhi informed the court that only one meeting has been held and there was need for discussions on several issues. He also said that there was need to come up with programmes that encourage development.

Since Mr. Sondhi was an independent member of the committee, the court said that he should appraise the court of issues discussed and decisions made following which it would then decide on them.

B.N. Rao, the advocate representing BWSSB, said that there were several complaints regarding pipelines laid by the board affecting the maintenance of city roads.

BBMP advocate submitted the first report regarding the fixing of potholes to the court. He informed that potholes in 22 wards, including in Malleswaram and Yelahanka, were filled up.