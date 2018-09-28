search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Mehidy Hasan plays a shot during the Asia Cup final. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018 final: India strike back, Bangladesh 5 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Indrani Mukerjea admitted to JJ Hospital due to low blood pressure

ANI
Published Sep 28, 2018, 5:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
This comes less than three months after she was admitted to the state-run hospital following a chest pain.
Mukerjea is currently facing trial in a case involving the abduction and murder of her daughter Sheena Bora on 24 April 2012, allegedly over financial dispute. (Photo: File)
 Mukerjea is currently facing trial in a case involving the abduction and murder of her daughter Sheena Bora on 24 April 2012, allegedly over financial dispute. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, the former head of INX Media and the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was on Friday admitted to JJ Hospital here.

According to JJ Hospital's Medical Superintendent, Sanjay Surve, Mukerjea was admitted due to hypotension with neurovascular problem. It is reportedly Mukerjea's second visit to the hospital in a span of five days from Byculla Jail.

 

This comes less than three months after she was admitted to the state-run hospital following a chest pain. Prior to that, she was hospitalised for alleged drug overdose.

Mukerjea is currently facing trial in a case involving the abduction and murder of her daughter Sheena Bora on 24 April 2012, allegedly over financial dispute.

Tags: sheena bora murder case, indrani mukerjea hospitalised
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nana Patekar reacts to Tanushree Dutta’s sexual assault allegations, then does this

Tanushree Dutta had claimed that everyone in the industry was aware of Nana Patekar’s misbehaviour with many women.
 

Microplastics found in freshwater insects raise concerns about plastic pollution

The first of its kind study was conducted with mayfly and caddis larvae (Photo: AFP)
 

Daily dose of vitamin D supplements can help children lose weight: study

Lack of the sunshine vitamin can also lead to weak bones and lack of immunity (Photo: AFP)
 

Study reveals best way to improve your child's brain power

Study reveals best way to improve your child's brain power. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| Asia Cup 2018 final: India strike back, Bangladesh 5 down

Mehidy Hasan plays a shot during the Asia Cup final. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple iPhone XR certified as ready for sale

The XR is as powerful as the flagship XS series with Apple’s A12 Bionic chip.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC verdict 'unbalanced', will fight for lord Ayyappa's rights: Activist Rahul Easwar

Rahul Easwar, the grandson of Sabarimala priest Kandararu Maheswararu, who died in May this year, said they were going for a review petition. (Photo: Facebook/ Rahul Easwar)

‘Unfortunate and unexpected’: Varavara Rao family on SC verdict on activists’ arrest

Varavara Rao, a Left-leaning writer, was arrested from Hyderabad last month. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi for 'China' dig at Sardar Patel statue

The 182-metre structure, christened the Statue of Unity, has been built facing the Narmada Dam near Vadodara in Gujarat. (Photo: www.statueofunity.in)

PM Modi, 48 other world leaders endorse UN chief's campaign to combat sex abuse

The world leaders, including PM Modi, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, and 21 UN entities voiced their commitment to work together in partnership with the Secretary General to implement his strategy to strengthen a system-wide approach across all UN bodies and all categories of personnel – military, police, and civilian. (Photo: File | AFP)

Allowing women of all ages to Sabarimala makes Hinduism more inclusive: Maneka Gandhi

Hailing Supreme Court judgement on Sabarimala, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said it is a 'wonderful' judgement that paves way to make Hinduism even more inclusive. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham