search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala relief: British MP Martyn Day raises Rs 8.6 lakh for flood victims

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T SUDHEESH
Published Sep 28, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 2:57 am IST
Newsweekly Sunday Post said dignitaries at the fundraiser included the Indian consul general and politicians.
British MP Martyn Day
 British MP Martyn Day

ALAPPUZHA: British MP Martyn Day along with a hundred businesspeople in Glasgow has raised £9000 (Rs 8.5 lakh) for flood victims from a charity dinner.
The Scottish Politician who was here during the devastating floods last month took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce it. He had made headlines in July praising Mammootty's performance as Ambedkar and Pazhassi Raja.

Newsweekly Sunday Post said dignitaries at the fundraiser included the Indian consul general and politicians. “Truly touching to visit and speak with residents from Kuttanad at a relief camp - their village is in the worst affected area and is still submerged in water," Mr Day said. He felt Kerala was facing the mammoth task of clearing away the debris and restoring the life.

 

Mr Day came to Kerala for the first time in August for visiting his partner’s family in Pampakuda, a village in Muvattupuzha taluk. According to Poonam Gupta, one of the sponsors, the entire collections would go to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

A ticket cost £50, and the spread included a three-course Kerala meal served with drinks and entertainment.  Indian consul general Anju Ranjan said she was shattered to see the loss of property and people in flood. 

Tags: martyn day, charity
Location: India, Kerala, Allappuzha (Alleppey)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors warn against dangerous new health trend of drinking turpentine

Many are claiming that it brightened their skin and improved their digestive system (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker uses silicon baby bump to convince man that she is pregnant with his child

On one occasion she also told him that she had taken an overdose (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nana Patekar molested me, wanted intimate step, sent goons to attack us: Tanushree

Tanushree Dutta had completely vanished from the scene, two years after the incident involving Nana Patekar.
 

Troll says Abhishek has amazing ability to make film flop, actor hits back in style

Abhishek Bachchan was critically acclaimed for his performance in 'Manmarziyaan.'
 

Global NCAP gives 4-star rating to Vitara Brezza; zero to Renault's Lodgy

Vehicle safety group Global NCAP has given four stars to Maruti Suzuki India's compact SUV Vitara Brezza and zero to Renault's multi purpose vehicle Lodgy for adult occupant protection after conducting crash tests.
 

Virat Kohli to undergo Yo-Yo test ahead of upcoming West Indies series: Reports

Virat Kohli was rested for the ongoing Asia Cup following a hectic tour to the United Kingdom. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mata Amritanandamayi celebrates 65th birthday

Mata Amritanandamayi meets devotees during her birthday celebration in Kollam on Thursday. (Photo:MATH)

Kozhikode: Farmers set up preventive cover

Representative picture

Air India Express to connect Kochi to Singapore

Air India Express

More aid after Central team report: HM Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister, Mr. Rajnath Singh

Zero traffic: Dr G Parameshwar’s motorcade jams all roads

Motorists wait on the side as CM’s motorcade makes its way from HAL airport to JP Nagar on Thursday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham