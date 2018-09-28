Kerala relief: British MP Martyn Day raises Rs 8.6 lakh for flood victims

ALAPPUZHA: British MP Martyn Day along with a hundred businesspeople in Glasgow has raised £9000 (Rs 8.5 lakh) for flood victims from a charity dinner.

The Scottish Politician who was here during the devastating floods last month took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce it. He had made headlines in July praising Mammootty's performance as Ambedkar and Pazhassi Raja.

Newsweekly Sunday Post said dignitaries at the fundraiser included the Indian consul general and politicians. “Truly touching to visit and speak with residents from Kuttanad at a relief camp - their village is in the worst affected area and is still submerged in water," Mr Day said. He felt Kerala was facing the mammoth task of clearing away the debris and restoring the life.

Mr Day came to Kerala for the first time in August for visiting his partner’s family in Pampakuda, a village in Muvattupuzha taluk. According to Poonam Gupta, one of the sponsors, the entire collections would go to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

A ticket cost £50, and the spread included a three-course Kerala meal served with drinks and entertainment. Indian consul general Anju Ranjan said she was shattered to see the loss of property and people in flood.