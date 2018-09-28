search on deccanchronicle.com
Ayodhya case: Asaduddin Owaisi says Constitutional Bench is a better option

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Sep 28, 2018, 12:14 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 12:14 am IST
He said that in Triple Talaq case the Apex Court relied on the Quran , but in this case there was no reference of Quranic versus.
HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Mr Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that it would be better to refer the issues of Babri Masjid and Ayodhya to the Constitutional Bench set up by the Supreme Court.  He was reacting to the decision of a three-bench of the Supreme Court, refusing to refer the matter to the Constitutional bench. Referring to the decision of the bench in concurring with the findings of the Supreme Court in Ismail Faruqui’s case of 1994, he said that “Masjid is an essential feature of Islam. It is mentioned in Quran and Hadith. Judiciary cannot decide what an essential feature of a religion is.”

He said that in Triple Talaq case the Apex Court relied on the Quran , but in this case there was no reference of Quranic versus. He said the enemies of secularism might will use this judgment to realise their objectives. He said that though the bench said that the findings of the Faruqui’s case would not have any impact on the Babri Masjid case issue, he had his own apprehension. He opined that the dissenting judgement of Justice Nazeer was a better decision.

 

