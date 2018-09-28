search on deccanchronicle.com
AP on track to becoming no 1, says Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 28, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 1:07 am IST
He said AP would be developed as the number one state in the country by 2029.
AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
 AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the state had achieved progress in several sectors for the past four years by utilising the state bifurcation crisis as an opportunity. He said AP would be developed as the number one state in the country by 2029.

Mr Naidu said AP had achieved 10.52 per cent growth rate for the past four years. Efforts were on to develop the state the No. 1 in the country, by achieving a 15 per cent growth rate.

 

 He was addressing a session on Governance in the Age of Technology, at Columbia University in New York on Thursday.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, columbia university




