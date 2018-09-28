search on deccanchronicle.com
Amit Shah thanks Sharad Pawar for backing Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 28, 2018, 12:21 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 12:21 am IST
Mr Pawar also said the opposition’s demand to share technical details relating to the fighter jet “made no sense”.
BJP leader Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Thanking Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar for his purported remarks favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale jet deal, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday asked Rahul Gandhi to believe his own ally who has put “national interests above party politics.”  At a time when the Congress party has been trying to put the government on the mat over alleged the deal, the NCP supremo and former Union minister Sharad Pawar was quoted as saying that he “do not have doubts” over Mr Modi’s intentions. 

In an interview to a Marathi news channel, Mr Pawar also said the opposition’s demand to share technical details relating to the fighter jet “made no sense”. “I thank Sharad Pawar, former defence minister and veteran MP, for placing national interests above party politics and speaking the truth. Dear Rahul Gandhi, you would be wiser by believing your own ally and a leader of Pawar Saheb’s stature,” Mr Shah  tweeted on Thursday. 

 

