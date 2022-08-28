  
MET says warm days in Telangana due to rain break

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Aug 28, 2022, 6:55 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 6:55 am IST
People protect themselves with umbrellas and caps from scorching heat. (DC Image: Deepak Deshpande)
HYDERABAD: With the southwest monsoon weakening over the state, and rains staying away, the temperatures in the city has steadily increased over the last week. On Saturday, the maximum recorded temperature stood at about 33.4º Celsius, more than 3ºC above the normal temperature.

The MET department has predicted relief from heat in the next 2-3 days in the city as Hyderabad and surrounding areas will experience cloudy weather followed by rains.

Officials said that with the rise in the temperatures, and the evaporation of accumulated moisture from the recent rains, the humidity levels had risen adding to the discomfort from the increased daily temperatures. After the initial spell of fresh rains, the humidity, and the temperatures may result in people feeling as if the heat has increased but will stabilise after another round of rains, the officials said. “This is a temporary but normal phenomenon,” a Met official said.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a MET official said, “There is no dry spell in the state as such and this is a break season. The monsoon trough has moved to the foothills of the Himalayas causing a break situation in Central India. After the revival of the monsoon trough in Central India, South India as well as northern parts of the country will receive good rainfall in the coming week.”

The southern and eastern parts of the state are expected to receive good rainfall in the next 2-3 days, although the rainfall scenario will be unlike July as intense to moderate rains in the state was predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Dry spell occurs when there is no rainfall for 21 days continuously, but no such situation has been observed in the state. It has been only for 4-5 days, although areas such as Vikarabad have continued to receive rainfall, with a record of 7 cm recorded on August 25,” the official added.

