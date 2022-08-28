  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2022 Inauspicious days ti ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Inauspicious days till Nov ahead for APSRTC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Aug 28, 2022, 3:30 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 3:30 am IST
In June, RTC Visakhapatnam recorded an occupancy ratio of 72 per cent and earned Rs 1.3 crore per day. (DC File)
 In June, RTC Visakhapatnam recorded an occupancy ratio of 72 per cent and earned Rs 1.3 crore per day. (DC File)

Visakhapatnam: The APSRTC Visakhapatnam district registered 63 per cent of occupancy ratio in August against an annual average of 72 per cent.

In June, RTC Visakhapatnam recorded an occupancy ratio of 72 per cent and earned Rs 1.3 crore per day.

Visakhapatnam RTC regional manager A. Appala Raju said the occupancy ratio had dropped to 60 per cent in July due to Ashadam and 63 per cent in August from June’s 72 per cent.

Appala Raju said, “We have to wait for December to reach 72 per cent as there will be no auspicious days or marriages from September to November. They may get some demand during Dasara, but it will be temporary.”

Due to summer vacations for educational institutes, weddings and other auspicious events in April, May and June, the RTC got the 72 per cent occupancy ratio.

“Overall, we now run 704 buses in the district. We are almost back to pre-Covid-19 days. We need to reach a normal occupancy ratio of 72 per cent,” said Appala Raju.

The occupancy ratio fell below 30 per cent even after resuming services for emergency reasons during the Covid-19 days in 2020 and 2021.

As the fear of Covid-19 is almost over, they are resorting to RTC buses as usual. The occupancy ratio has been increasing since April this year, Appala Raju said and added that monthly performance was 67 per cent in April, 70 per cent in May, 72 per cent in June and 60 per cent in July.

Out of 704 buses, 550 of them are city buses. Regular and city buses ply 2.50 lakh kilometres per day. Nearly 86 city buses plying on low-income routes were adjusted to areas with high passenger demand.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh state road transport corporation (apsrtc), andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 28 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In one case, a woman who joined her two children for swimming classes was secretly photographed, blackmailed, threatened and raped by the swimming coach, M. Sujith, 23, who later extorted Rs 1 lakh from her. — DC Image

She teams nab 106 eve teasers in 10 weeks

Specialists in the gynaecology, general surgery, orthopaedic, ophthalmology and ENT departments simultaneously conducted the surgeries within 24 hours from Thursday night to Friday. — Representational Image/By arrangement

Nizamabad GGH docs perform record 59 ops in 24 hours

A complaint was received from Bangaru Reddy, who has a house in Presidency Colony of Old Alwal, that burglars broke into his house while he was away to celebrate his parents’ wedding anniversary at Dilsukhnagar. — Representational Image/DC

Irked over scanty loot, burglars set house afire

On Saturday, Indrakaran Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, under the auspices of Telangana State Pollution Control Board, initiated the distribution of 1.4 lakh clay Ganesha idols at the Secunderabad Ganesh temple. — DC Image

GHMC to distribute 3 lakh clay Ganesha idols



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Take proactive steps to lift FIFA ban on AIFF: SC to Centre

Supreme Court (ANI)

Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday. (ANI)

China disregarding border pacts, says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses Indian community in Sao Paulo. (PTI Photo)

SC to review PMLA verdict which upheld ED's powers, sends notice to Centre

Supreme Court (PTI)

Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA bans India, SC to hear on Aug 17

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->