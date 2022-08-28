Inauspicious days till Nov ahead for APSRTC

In June, RTC Visakhapatnam recorded an occupancy ratio of 72 per cent and earned Rs 1.3 crore per day. (DC File)

Visakhapatnam: The APSRTC Visakhapatnam district registered 63 per cent of occupancy ratio in August against an annual average of 72 per cent.

In June, RTC Visakhapatnam recorded an occupancy ratio of 72 per cent and earned Rs 1.3 crore per day.

Visakhapatnam RTC regional manager A. Appala Raju said the occupancy ratio had dropped to 60 per cent in July due to Ashadam and 63 per cent in August from June’s 72 per cent.

Appala Raju said, “We have to wait for December to reach 72 per cent as there will be no auspicious days or marriages from September to November. They may get some demand during Dasara, but it will be temporary.”

Due to summer vacations for educational institutes, weddings and other auspicious events in April, May and June, the RTC got the 72 per cent occupancy ratio.

“Overall, we now run 704 buses in the district. We are almost back to pre-Covid-19 days. We need to reach a normal occupancy ratio of 72 per cent,” said Appala Raju.

The occupancy ratio fell below 30 per cent even after resuming services for emergency reasons during the Covid-19 days in 2020 and 2021.

As the fear of Covid-19 is almost over, they are resorting to RTC buses as usual. The occupancy ratio has been increasing since April this year, Appala Raju said and added that monthly performance was 67 per cent in April, 70 per cent in May, 72 per cent in June and 60 per cent in July.

Out of 704 buses, 550 of them are city buses. Regular and city buses ply 2.50 lakh kilometres per day. Nearly 86 city buses plying on low-income routes were adjusted to areas with high passenger demand.