Gadkari assures NH along Macherla, Narasaraopet

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has replied to a proposal from BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao to develop a new national highway connecting Macherla-Karampudi-Narasaraopeta and other areas.

The BJP MP had written a letter to the union minister seeking declaration of a new national highway connecting Macherla-Karampudi-Narasaraopet, Narasaraopet-Sattenapalli, and Macherla-Sirigiripadu-Yerragondapalem in Andhra Pradesh.

Accordingly, the union minister replied saying that he had directed the officials of his ministry to analyse the social-economic significance of the proposed road and also consider factors like traffic density, optimising efficiency of freight and passenger movement, enhancement of socio-economic development of the region, roads connecting existing highways, roads of importance for tourism development, road important for development of an area or region and other issues.

Gadkari said based on these factors, the proposal will be evaluated for prioritisation and inclusion into the national highway construction programme of his ministry.

Reacting on the reply, the MP asked the union minister to complete all requisite exercises and take up development of the proposed road expeditiously for the benefit of all sections of people living in the area.