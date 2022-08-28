  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2022 Gadkari assures NH a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gadkari assures NH along Macherla, Narasaraopet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 28, 2022, 3:08 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2022, 3:08 am IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)
 Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has replied to a proposal from BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao to develop a new national highway connecting Macherla-Karampudi-Narasaraopeta and other areas.

The BJP MP had written a letter to the union minister seeking declaration of a new national highway connecting Macherla-Karampudi-Narasaraopet, Narasaraopet-Sattenapalli, and Macherla-Sirigiripadu-Yerragondapalem in Andhra Pradesh.

Accordingly, the union minister replied saying that he had directed the officials of his ministry to analyse the social-economic significance of the proposed road and also consider factors like traffic density, optimising efficiency of freight and passenger movement, enhancement of socio-economic development of the region, roads connecting existing highways, roads of importance for tourism development, road important for development of an area or region and other issues.

Gadkari said based on these factors, the proposal will be evaluated for prioritisation and inclusion into the national highway construction programme of his ministry.

Reacting on the reply, the MP asked the union minister to complete all requisite exercises and take up development of the proposed road expeditiously for the benefit of all sections of people living in the area.

 

...
Tags: nitin gadkari, g v l narasimha rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 28 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In one case, a woman who joined her two children for swimming classes was secretly photographed, blackmailed, threatened and raped by the swimming coach, M. Sujith, 23, who later extorted Rs 1 lakh from her. — DC Image

She teams nab 106 eve teasers in 10 weeks

Specialists in the gynaecology, general surgery, orthopaedic, ophthalmology and ENT departments simultaneously conducted the surgeries within 24 hours from Thursday night to Friday. — Representational Image/By arrangement

Nizamabad GGH docs perform record 59 ops in 24 hours

A complaint was received from Bangaru Reddy, who has a house in Presidency Colony of Old Alwal, that burglars broke into his house while he was away to celebrate his parents’ wedding anniversary at Dilsukhnagar. — Representational Image/DC

Irked over scanty loot, burglars set house afire

On Saturday, Indrakaran Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, under the auspices of Telangana State Pollution Control Board, initiated the distribution of 1.4 lakh clay Ganesha idols at the Secunderabad Ganesh temple. — DC Image

GHMC to distribute 3 lakh clay Ganesha idols



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Take proactive steps to lift FIFA ban on AIFF: SC to Centre

Supreme Court (ANI)

Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday. (ANI)

China disregarding border pacts, says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses Indian community in Sao Paulo. (PTI Photo)

SC to review PMLA verdict which upheld ED's powers, sends notice to Centre

Supreme Court (PTI)

Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA bans India, SC to hear on Aug 17

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->