Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2021 Mysuru gang-rape: St ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mysuru gang-rape: Students barred from going to Kukkarahalli Lake area after 6:30 pm

ANI
Published Aug 28, 2021, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 12:47 pm IST
The Karnataka Home Minister also assured that security will be tightened in the state from now onwards
A circular issued by the University Registrar on Friday, also stated that women are restricted from moving alone and relaxing inside the Gangotri campus after 6.30 pm. (Representational image: DC)
 A circular issued by the University Registrar on Friday, also stated that women are restricted from moving alone and relaxing inside the Gangotri campus after 6.30 pm. (Representational image: DC)

Mysuru: Days after the alleged gang rape incident in Karnataka's Mysuru, the University of Mysore has barred students from going to the Kukkarahalli Lake area after 6.30 pm.

A circular issued by the University Registrar on Friday, also stated that women are restricted from moving alone and relaxing inside the Gangotri campus after 6.30 pm.

 

It also directed security officers to make arrangements to patrol the lake area from 6 pm to 9 pm.

The action came in the wake of the alleged gang rape of a girl student at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24. As per the complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl's male friend.

Amidst the rising uproar in the state on the Mysuru gang rape case, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra assured that action will be taken and police investigation is underway to nab the culprits.

 

The Home Minister also assured that security will be tightened in the state from now onwards.

Terming the Mysuru gang rape incident a "horrendous act", Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology Anand Singh on Friday said that the government is committed to curbing such acts.

"Gang rape is a horrendous act, and it is well-known that criminals should be harshly punished. Our government is committed to curbing such acts," Singh had tweeted.

Singh had further said, "My opinion is women must be given rifle licences to safeguard themselves from such heinous incidents and for self-defence."

 

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday advised the Karnataka government to handle the Mysuru gang-rape case "just like Hyderabad police" and said that the state government should not allow youngsters to have liquor in open deserted spaces.

...
Tags: mysuru gang rape, kukkarahalli lake area, university of mysore, gangotri campus
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


Latest From Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Commissioning Ceremony of India Coast Guard Ship 'Vigraha' in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

India has great scope to become indigenous ship-building hub: Defence Minister

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against three farm laws

Police personnel instruct beneficiaries to maintain queues as they wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine during a mega vaccination drive camp organised by Health Unit, Bolpur Municipality at Bolpur Stadium in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Aug. 25, 2021. (PTI)

India vaccinates 10 million in one day

The application fee for setting up liquor shops was Rs 50,000 in 2015-17, which was doubled to Rs 1 lakh in 2017-19 and again doubled to Rs 2 lakh during 2019-21. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Fee for liquor shops to go up sharply in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Most Indians in Afghanistan back home

An Indian embassy staff member with his family arrives at Air force base, in Jamnagar. (Representational Photo:AP)

Narayan Rane justifies ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Rane was arrested while touring the state for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. (Photo: PTI)

Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 78 people

In this August 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

India has great scope to become indigenous ship-building hub: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Commissioning Ceremony of India Coast Guard Ship 'Vigraha' in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

India vaccinates 10 million in one day

Police personnel instruct beneficiaries to maintain queues as they wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine during a mega vaccination drive camp organised by Health Unit, Bolpur Municipality at Bolpur Stadium in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Aug. 25, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->