Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2021 India vaccinates 10 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India vaccinates 10 million in one day

AFP
Published Aug 28, 2021, 11:28 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 11:28 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the milestone as a 'momentous feat' for the nation of 1.3 billion people
Police personnel instruct beneficiaries to maintain queues as they wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine during a mega vaccination drive camp organised by Health Unit, Bolpur Municipality at Bolpur Stadium in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Aug. 25, 2021. (PTI)
 Police personnel instruct beneficiaries to maintain queues as they wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine during a mega vaccination drive camp organised by Health Unit, Bolpur Municipality at Bolpur Stadium in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Aug. 25, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: India has given more than 10 million Covid-19 jabs in a single day for the first time, authorities said Saturday, as the South Asian giant bolsters its defences for a predicted new surge.

The health ministry said the 10 million landmark was passed on Friday, beating the country's previous daily record of 9.2 million. The government has been stung by criticism after a brutal coronavirus wave in April and May killed more than 200,000 people.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the milestone as a "momentous feat" for the nation of 1.3 billion people.

"Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," he said on Twitter.

The government had aimed to vaccinate about 1.1 billion adults by the end of the year but shortages, administrative confusion and hesitancy have held back numbers. Only around 15 percent have had two doses since the drive began in January.

India's daily infection count has dropped dramatically since the devastating surge in April-May which overwhelmed its creaking health infrastructure.

 

Almost all restrictions on movement and activity have been lifted even though experts have warned of a new wave hitting as early as next month as the festival season starts.

Daily case numbers have started rising again above 40,000 and more than 500 deaths were reported on Saturday. The 46,000 new cases reported Saturday was the highest figure in two months. Much of the spike has been blamed on a surge in the southern state of Kerala.

India is currently administering three vaccines -- the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, known locally as Covishield, Covaxin by Indian firm Bharat Biotech and the Russian-made Sputnik V.

 

The country has so far recorded 437,370 deaths and more than 32 million infections, the second-highest in the world after the United States. Experts say that because of under-reporting, India's true toll could be more than four times higher.

...
Tags: covid vaccination drive, covid vaccination, 10 million vaccinations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A circular issued by the University Registrar on Friday, also stated that women are restricted from moving alone and relaxing inside the Gangotri campus after 6.30 pm. (Representational image: DC)

Mysuru gang-rape: Students barred from going to Kukkarahalli Lake area after 6:30 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Commissioning Ceremony of India Coast Guard Ship 'Vigraha' in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

India has great scope to become indigenous ship-building hub: Defence Minister

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against three farm laws

The application fee for setting up liquor shops was Rs 50,000 in 2015-17, which was doubled to Rs 1 lakh in 2017-19 and again doubled to Rs 2 lakh during 2019-21. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Fee for liquor shops to go up sharply in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Most Indians in Afghanistan back home

An Indian embassy staff member with his family arrives at Air force base, in Jamnagar. (Representational Photo:AP)

Narayan Rane justifies ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Rane was arrested while touring the state for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. (Photo: PTI)

Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 78 people

In this August 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Assam: 5 people killed, 1 hurt in militant attack

Local people look at trucks which were set on fire allegedly by members of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) at Dayangmukh in Dima Hasao district of Assam, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Mysuru gang-rape: Kumaraswamy says 'follow what was done in Hyderabad'

HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->