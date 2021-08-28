Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2021 India records 46,759 ...
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths

Published Aug 28, 2021, 10:32 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 10:32 am IST
The death toll has climbed to 4,37,370 with 509 more fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8 am
 The number of active cases has now increased to 3,59,775 which comprises 1.10 per cent of the total infections. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: With 46,759 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's infection tally rose to 3,26,49,947 on Saturday, while the count of active cases registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has climbed to 4,37,370 with 509 more fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The number of active cases has now increased to 3,59,775 which comprises 1.10 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.56 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 14,876 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 17,61,110 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country on Friday, taking the cumulative number of such examinations done so far to 51,68,87,602.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.66 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 33 days.

 

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 per cent. This has been below three per cent for 64 days now, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,18,52,802, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 62.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Saturday morning.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore infection on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.

