Hot test conducted successfully on SDM of Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System

On August 28, 2021, ISRO successfully conducted the first hot test of the System Demonstration Model (SDM) of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System at the test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ISRO)

Nellore: The Gaganyaan mission, which will take Indian astronauts to space, took a step forward with after the first ‘hot’ test of a component of the propulsion system was termed successful.

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation tested the system demonstration model (SDM) of the Gaganyaan service module propulsion system for 450 seconds. The text was carried out at a new unit at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

According to Isro, the performance met the test objectives and closely matched the pre-test predictions. Isro said more hot tests were planned to simulate mission conditions as well as off-nominal situations.

The service module is part of the Gaganyaan orbital module and will be located below the crew module in the final mission. It will remain connected to the orbital module until re-entry, Isro said.

The service module propulsion system consists of a unified two-propellant system consisting of five engines providing 440 newtons (N) of force, and 16 thrusters of the reaction control system providing 100 N. They used mixed oxides of nitrogen (MON-3) as oxidiser and monomethylhydrazine (MMH) as fuel.

The system demonstration model consisting of five 440 N engines and eight 100 N thrusters was used to qualify the propulsion system performance on ground.