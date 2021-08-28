Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2021 Ensure no large gath ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ensure no large gathering during coming festival season: MHA to states

PTI
Published Aug 28, 2021, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 1:39 pm IST
The total number of active cases and high case positivity in some districts continue to remain a matter of concern
Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly enforced at all crowded places, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly enforced at all crowded places, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said. (Representational Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre Saturday asked all states and union territories to ensure there is no large gathering during the upcoming festival season and, if necessary, impose local restrictions to check the spread of coronavirus.

Extending the ongoing COVID-19 guidelines for one more month till September 30, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the overall pandemic situation now appears to be largely stable at the national level, except for the localised spread observed in a few states.

 

The total number of active cases and high case positivity in some districts continue to remain a matter of concern, he told the chief secretaries of all states and UTs in his identical letters.

"The state governments and UT administrations concerned, having high positivity in their districts, should take pro-active containment measures so as to effectively arrest the spike in cases and to contain the spread of transmission.

"It is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to curb the spread. This would require a localised approach, as has been mentioned in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) advisories dated April 25 and June 28," he said.

 

The home secretary further advised them to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming festive season and, if required, impose local restrictions to prevent such gatherings.

Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly enforced at all crowded places, he said.

There is a need to continue focus on the five-fold strategy -- test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour -- for effective management of COVID-19, the secretary added. 

...
Tags: covid protocol, crowd control, crowd control measures, union home secretary ajay bhalla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI file photo)

Social evils should be rooted out through organised movement: Pinarayi Vijayan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

India has great scope to become indigenous ship-building hub: Defence Minister

A circular issued by the University Registrar on Friday, also stated that women are restricted from moving alone and relaxing inside the Gangotri campus after 6.30 pm. (Representational image: DC)

Mysuru gang-rape: Students barred from going to Kukkarahalli Lake area after 6:30 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Commissioning Ceremony of India Coast Guard Ship 'Vigraha' in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

India has great scope to become indigenous ship-building hub: Defence Minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Most Indians in Afghanistan back home

An Indian embassy staff member with his family arrives at Air force base, in Jamnagar. (Representational Photo:AP)

Narayan Rane justifies ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Rane was arrested while touring the state for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. (Photo: PTI)

Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 78 people

In this August 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

India has great scope to become indigenous ship-building hub: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Commissioning Ceremony of India Coast Guard Ship 'Vigraha' in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

India vaccinates 10 million in one day

Police personnel instruct beneficiaries to maintain queues as they wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine during a mega vaccination drive camp organised by Health Unit, Bolpur Municipality at Bolpur Stadium in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Aug. 25, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->