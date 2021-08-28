Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2021 A minor among five h ...
A minor among five held in Mysuru gang rape case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 28, 2021, 4:03 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 4:04 pm IST
All the arrested belong to Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, however, the age of the minor is to be ascertained
 One more accused in the rape case is absconding and search is on the nab him. (Representational Image: PTI)

Mysuru: A minor was one among five persons arrested from Tamil Nadu by the police in connection with the gang rape case near Chamundi Hills in Mysuru city on August 24.

One more accused in the rape case is absconding and search is on the nab him. All the arrested belong to Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, however, the age of the minor is to be ascertained. But, it is believed that he is about 17 years old. The accused are labour class which include driver, carpenter, and electrician.

 

Disclosing the arrests made, Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood told a press conference here that the gang failed in their attempt to extract Rs 3 lakh from the victim which might have led to the rape on the girl which occurred on August 24 in between 7 pm to 8 pm.

It may be recalled here that on August 24, the gang from Tamil Nadu was at the same location where a 21-year-old girl along with her male friend were present and came under attack from the gang leading to rape. The girl is a student of MBA in a private college in Mysuru and a native of Uttar Pradesh.

 

As per the preliminary interrogations of the accused persons, Mr Sood said that they used to often visit Mysuru to Agricultural Marketing Produce Committee (APMC) yard in Bandipalya transporting vegetables and together enjoyed parties before they returned. But, on August 24, the gang members were allegedly involved in committing rape near Chamundi Hills.

The DG stated that in-depth investigations have to be carried out to know about the past crimes, if any, committed by the gang in Tamil Nadu or elsewhere.

Mr Sood said that the victim is under trauma and so far as not spoken on the incident to the police but the police cracked the case based on “technical” and “scientific” evidence gathered by the police teams formed to solve the case. A case was registered in Alanahalli police station.

 

The DG said that “Mysuru is one of the safest cities in the country even today.”

