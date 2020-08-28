India slams Pakistan for sheltering Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

New Delhi: India on Thursday lambasted Pakistan for denying the presence of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim on its soil, saying it “lays bare the insincerity of Pakistan in responding to legitimate expectations of the world that they will track down international terrorists based on its soil”.

New Delhi also slammed Islamabad for criticising the charge sheet filed in India in the Pulwama terror attack case, saying “it is regrettable that (terrorist) Masood Azhar, the first accused in the charge sheet continues to find shelter in Pakistan”.

On the Dawood Ibrahim issue, the MEA said, “Pakistan’s assertion that the SRO (Statutory Regulatory Order) does not mean that it admits to the presence of listed individuals on its territory or that it would impose any new measures on these listed individuals, lays bare the insincerity of Pakistan in responding to legitimate expectations of the world that they will track down international terrorists based on its soil. Pakistan has not only maintained its opposition to this international consensus but it has also chosen not to act against them.”

The MEA added, “Pakistan has never taken any credible and verifiable action against terror entities or listed individuals, including the most wanted ones. This subsequent denial by their Foreign Office calls into question their intentions and it would not mislead the world community in believing its propaganda. Pakistan must take credible action and ensure that the listed individuals are prosecuted.”

On the Pulwama attack charge sheet, the MEA stated, “The charge sheet has been filed after investigation of an year and a half since the attack took place on 14 February 2019. It has been filed to address the act of terrorism and to bring perpetrators of such a heinous crime to justice. Our aim is not to simply issue statements or notifications. Jaish e Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of Pulwama attack. The organisation and its leadership are in Pakistan."

"It is regrettable that Masood Azhar, the first accused in the charge sheet continues to find shelter in Pakistan. Enough evidence has been shared with Pakistan but it continues to evade responsibility.”

It added, “Pakistan has not yet taken any credible action against perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attack of 2008 which resulted in loss of 165 innocent lives including 25 foreign nationals.”