156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2020 India slams Pakistan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India slams Pakistan for sheltering Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 28, 2020, 11:59 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
New Delhi also slammed Islamabad for criticising the chargesheet filed in India in the Pulwama terror attack case
Dawood Ibrahim. (PTI File)
 Dawood Ibrahim. (PTI File)

New Delhi: India on Thursday lambasted Pakistan for denying the presence of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim on its soil, saying it “lays bare the insincerity of Pakistan in responding to legitimate expectations of the world that they will track down international terrorists based on its soil”.

New Delhi also slammed Islamabad for criticising the charge sheet filed in India in the Pulwama terror attack case, saying “it is regrettable that (terrorist) Masood Azhar, the first accused in the charge sheet continues to find shelter in Pakistan”.

 

On the Dawood Ibrahim issue, the MEA said, “Pakistan’s assertion that the SRO (Statutory Regulatory Order) does not mean that it admits to the presence of listed individuals on its territory or that it would impose any new measures on these listed individuals, lays bare the insincerity of Pakistan in responding to legitimate expectations of the world that they will track down international terrorists based on its soil. Pakistan has not only maintained its opposition to this international consensus but it has also chosen not to act against them.”

 

The MEA added, “Pakistan has never taken any credible and verifiable action against terror entities or listed individuals, including the most wanted ones. This subsequent denial by their Foreign Office calls into question their intentions and it would not mislead the world community in believing its propaganda. Pakistan must take credible action and ensure that the listed individuals are prosecuted.”

On the Pulwama attack charge sheet, the MEA stated, “The charge sheet has been filed after investigation of an year and a half since the attack took place on 14 February 2019. It has been filed to address the act of terrorism and to bring perpetrators of such a heinous crime to justice. Our aim is not to simply issue statements or notifications. Jaish e Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of Pulwama attack. The organisation and its leadership are in Pakistan."

 

"It is regrettable that Masood Azhar, the first accused in the charge sheet continues to find shelter in Pakistan. Enough evidence has been shared with Pakistan but it continues to evade responsibility.”

It added, “Pakistan has not yet taken any credible action against perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attack of 2008 which resulted in loss of 165 innocent lives including 25 foreign nationals.”

...
Tags: dawood ibrahim, masood azhar, mea, dawood in pakistan, pulwama charge sheet
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Pakistan says Dawood Ibrahim's name in list is based on UN data
Pakistan finally admits Dawood Ibrahim is living in Karachi

Latest From Nation

Activist Sudha Bharadwaj. (AP)

Bombay High Court denies bail to Sudha Bharadwaj on health grounds

Representational image

No quarantine for business travellers to Tamil Nadu

6 ministers of opposition-ruled states move SC seeking review of order on NEET, JEE. (Representative Image)

NEET, JEE 2020: Ministers from 6 states move SC seeking postponement of exams

Representational image

Hanur solar power plant booked for elephant's death caused by electrocution



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre puts its burden of GST compensation upon states

Representational image

Ensure 140 tests per million in each district: Rajiv Gauba to states as corona surges

Maharashtra tops the list of positive cases and deaths as it has 7 lakh cases and 23,000 deaths respectively.

1,095 lookout notices deleted, 630 Tablighi Jamaat members left India: MEA

MEA says 1,095 look out circulars have been deleted and 630 foreign members of the Tablighi Jamaat have left India. (PTI Photo)

Amid China tensions, India to raise a new Air Defence Command in October

A new Air Defence Command may be set up at Allahabad.

JEE, NEET exam 2020: Jharkhand CM urges Centre to postpone exams

Hemant Soren writes to Pokhriyal, seeks postponement of NEET, JEE exams. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham