156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2020 Centre puts its burd ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre puts its burden of GST compensation upon states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANGEETHA G
Published Aug 28, 2020, 11:45 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2020, 1:47 pm IST
The government has made an estimate of a shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore based on the expected cess collection for the remaining months
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a meeting in New Delhi. — PTI photo
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a meeting in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Centre placing the burden of borrowing for GST compensation on the states can hamper the economy of the states. The uncertainty of revenue collection and the possible differential treatment towards states in terms of lending can make things worse.     

“Both options enforce sacrifice from the part of the states. This is not acceptable for us. We will talk to other states before we send our response to the Centre,” said T M Thomas Issac, Finance Minister of Kerala.  

 

According to Sumit Batra, Partner at India Law Alliance, the Central Government in its bid to end the woes of the states caused due to shortfall in GST collections and lockdown, has completely ignored the plight of the states.

“The compensation cess was designed to cover losses that the states may incur due to the implementation of GST. While the states are facing acute shortage of funds to meet their day to day expenses, the way Central Government has asked the states to borrow the shortfall from RBI at the reasonable rate of interest or to chalk out a plan in consultation with RBI will only result in collapse of respective state economy,” he said.

 

The government has made an estimate of a shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore based on the expected cess collection for the remaining months and Rs 97,000 crore on the Covid impact. “The actual numbers can go up if the revenue collection remains lower than the estimates in the coming months of the fiscal. In such a case, the burden on the states will further go up,” he said.

The Centre is only talking about the compensation for this year. What if the compensation requirement is higher in the next two years till 2022? he asked.

“The compensation requirement gets compounded at a rate 14 per cent from the base year of 2016-17. So anyway the requirement will be higher in the coming years,” said Abhishek Jain, EY Tax Partner.

 

Further, possibility of a differential treatment by RBI to the states cannot be ruled out. “As the Centre is facilitating the borrowing, the non-BJP ruled states can face issues in raising money. If the RBI is not willing to lend the entire amount estimated by such states, there could be issues,” said Batra.

Further, the Centre has only raised the FRBM limit by 0.5 per cent and states need a higher limit to accommodate compensation borrowing.  “In order to make such a borrowing, Kerala would need the borrowing limit to be raised by 1.5 per cent. The Centre has not said anything on that,” said Issac.

 

...
Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), gst
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Representational image

No quarantine for business travellers to Tamil Nadu

6 ministers of opposition-ruled states move SC seeking review of order on NEET, JEE. (Representative Image)

NEET, JEE 2020: Ministers from 6 states move SC seeking postponement of exams

Representational image

Hanur solar power plant booked for elephant's death caused by electrocution

One lakh visitors go to the Koyambedu market in Chennai everyday. (DC Photo)

Koyambedu market to open from September 18



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NEET, JEE 2020: Ministers from 6 states move SC seeking postponement of exams

6 ministers of opposition-ruled states move SC seeking review of order on NEET, JEE. (Representative Image)

Apex court sends notice to Centre on guidelines for identifying minorities in states

Supreme Court of India

Ensure 140 tests per million in each district: Rajiv Gauba to states as corona surges

Maharashtra tops the list of positive cases and deaths as it has 7 lakh cases and 23,000 deaths respectively.

Final year exams mandatory, states can approach UGC for deadline extension: SC

States, universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by Sept 30. (PTI Photo)

1,095 lookout notices deleted, 630 Tablighi Jamaat members left India: MEA

MEA says 1,095 look out circulars have been deleted and 630 foreign members of the Tablighi Jamaat have left India. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham