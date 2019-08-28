Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2019 'Women in UP ta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Women in UP targeted, beaten over suspicion of being child lifters': Mayawati

ANI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
The statement from Mayawati came just hours after a woman was thrashed by a mob in Loni on suspicion of being the child-lifter.
'In Uttar Pradesh, mob lynching has taken a new form. Now innocent women are being targeted by the mob. There is a panic among people as women are being beaten up and killed over suspicion of being child-lifters. The state government must take strict actions against such wrongdoings,' Mayawati said. (Photo: File)
  'In Uttar Pradesh, mob lynching has taken a new form. Now innocent women are being targeted by the mob. There is a panic among people as women are being beaten up and killed over suspicion of being child-lifters. The state government must take strict actions against such wrongdoings,' Mayawati said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday batted for strong laws to check mob lynchings and stringent actions against the accused.

Taking to Twitter, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "In Uttar Pradesh, mob lynching has taken a new form. Now innocent women are being targeted by the mob. There is a panic among people as women are being beaten up and killed over suspicion of being child-lifters. The state government must take strict actions against such wrongdoings."

 

The statement from the BSP supremo came just hours after a woman was thrashed by a mob in Loni area on suspicion of her being the child-lifter.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the victim was shopping with her grandson when people attacked her.

The mob attacked the woman after a fake video of her lifting a child went viral on social media platforms.

A similar incident of mob violence took place in Shamli also. A group of five women who had come to sell their products were beaten up by the locals on suspicion of being child-lifters.

"We belong to Gujarat and had come here for business purposes. But the locals started beating us. We are not child-lifters," one of the five women had said while speaking to ANI.

...
Tags: mayawati, child lifters
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

No injuries or loss of lives have been reported so far. (Photo: ANI)

Train coaches derailed at Kanpur Railway Station, no injuries reported

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday extended the stay on the demolition of a guesthouse owned by Sai Pujitha, the daughter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao in Bheemunipatnam city. (Photo: File)

Andhra HC extends stay on demolition of TDP MLA's daughter's guest house

BJP lawmaker V Srinivasa Prasad (Photo: ANI)

Reservation should exist till untouchability is celebrated: BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
 

What scares Mahesh Babu when it comes to his successful career; find out

Mahesh Babu.
 

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

Industry watchers noted Jio was number one in AGR in 14 circles, Airtel in three circles and Vodafone Idea in 5 circles.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress slams Pakistan for dragging Rahul's name in petition moved in UN

Rahul Gandhi also accused Pakistan of instigating and supporting violence in Jammu and Kashmir and said the neighbouring country was known to be 'the prime supporter of terrorism across the world.' (Photo: File)

'Don't go for anything else': SC allows Yechury to visit J&K, terms apply

The nod to Yechury was conditional as Supreme Court barred him from making this meeting political. (Photo: File)

Third lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 performed successfully: ISRO

The lunar bound orbit maneuver began at 9:04 hrs (India Standard Time). The orbit achieved is 179 km x 1412 km, ISRO added. (Photo: PTI)

'No need for sex education in schools': RSS-affiliated body

Jagan Reddy asks officials to start welfare schemes at earliest

During the meeting, keeping in mind his election promise, Reddy ordered annual payment of Rs 10,000 as assistance to auto and cab drivers from the last week of September. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham